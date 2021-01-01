Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton ruled out after MRI reveals bone bruise to left wrist

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates scoring on a fast break past Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) after a turnover by Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during a rally in the fourth period of the NBA game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings beat the Nuggets 125-115. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton will miss Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors after an MRI revealed a wrist injury.

The team announced Friday that Haliburton suffered a bone bruise to his left wrist in Thursday’s 122-119 loss to the Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston. Haliburton took a nasty fall on a dunk attempt in the fourth quarter but remained in the game after being tended to by the team’s medical staff.

The Kings said an update on Haliburton’s condition will be provided when the team returns to Sacramento next week. The Kings will visit the Warriors on Monday to conclude a three-game road trip before opening a seven-game homestand against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

The Kings selected Haliburton with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The former Iowa State star averaged 10.6 points, 4.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over his first four games, garnering national attention as an early Rookie of the Year candidate.

Haliburton injured the same wrist he broke last season at Iowa State. Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 22 games for the Cyclones before suffering a fractured left wrist in a win over Kansas State.