Former Kings coach and Hall of Famer Paul Westphal dies after battle with brain cancer

Inductee Paul Westphal speaks at the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

Paul Westphal, the gentlemanly figure who spent two-plus seasons in Sacramento during his illustrious NBA playing and coaching career, died Saturday after battling brain cancer.

Longtime friend and sportswriter Mike Lupica announced the news on Twitter.

“My dear friend, NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal, passed away today,” Lupica said. “He was 70, and had been diagnosed with brain cancer last year. He was a splendid husband, father, grandfather, player, coach, friend, and man of faith. God now receives into His arms a most honored guest.”

Westphal enjoyed some of his greatest moments as a player and coach with the Phoenix Suns, who issued a statement as news of his death circulated around the NBA.

“Westy will not be immortalized for just playing basketball,” the team said. “He will be remembered for how he lived his life, and how he treated others. Rest in peace, Westy.”

Westphal coached the Kings from 2009-2012, compiling a 51-120 record in two-plus seasons. The Kings hired Westphal to replace interim coach Kenny Natt after Reggie Theus was fired during the 2008-09 season.

The Kings went 25-57 in 2009-10, their first season under Westphal. Tyreke Evans was named Rookie of the Year that season. The Kings selected DeMarcus Cousins in the draft the following year, but they continued to struggle, going 24-58 in 2010-11. Westphal was fired after the team went 2-5 to start the 2011-12 season.

Westphal was born in Torrance and played college basketball at USC. The Celtics selected him with the 10th pick in the 1972 NBA Draft. He won a championship with the Celtics in 1974 and led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 1976. He was a five-time All-Star and a four-time All-NBA selection. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, a class that also included then-Kings general manager Vlade Divac.

Divac issued a statement in August expressing his sadness after Westphal was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Westy is one of the absolute greats of our game and a phenomenal human who I am honored to call a friend and fellow Hall of Fame classmate,” Divac said. “He’s a true basketball genius, distinguished player and coach, and loving father and husband. I was deeply saddened to learn of his diagnosis and on behalf of the Kings organization, our thoughts and prayers are with him and the entire Westphal family.”

Westphal touched on life, death and mortality in a Hall of Fame induction speech that was funny, touching and poignant.

“This Naismith Hall of Fame, it’s for the iconic figures — Wilt (Chamberlain), Elgin (Baylor), (Bill) Russell, (Michael) Jordan, Charles Barkley, people like them who often seem bigger than life — and now it’s for me too,” Westphal said during his induction speech. “I know I’m not larger than life. One person congratulating me for being selected say, ‘Hey, now you’re immortal.’ No, immortality doesn’t come from basketball, and I realize this award is only partially about me.”

Westphal thanked a long list of former coaches and teammates, including Celtics legend John Havlicek and former Suns coach John MacLeod, both of whom had recently died.

“Whatever happens on Earth is only a prelude to eternity,” Westphal said. “In fact, my mother thought — she often thought this — that I was acting too big for my britches, and she’d go to one of my games and root for the other team. That really happened a lot. I eventually got the message that real life and our eternal destiny, it’s much more important than basketball.

“Neither of my parents are with us anymore and so many of the people I’ve mentioned, they’re not, so I just have some advice and please take it. Actually, it’s not my advice. It’s my friend Bill Gaither, who said, ‘If there’s someone you need to call, make the call.’”

Westphal enjoyed his greatest coaching success in Phoenix. In 1992-93, his first season as a head coach, Westphal guided the Suns to a 62-20 record. They reached the NBA Finals before losing to the Chicago Bulls. The Suns won 56 games in 1993-94 and 59 games in 1994-95 before losing to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals both years.

Suns coach Monty Williams was visibly upset when asked about Westphal during a Zoom session with reporters after Westphal was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“It’s always tough when you hear another brother in our sport get that kind of news,” Williams said. “I’ve gotten to know (Westphal) indirectly through other people and he’s always been really good to me when I’ve been around him.

“… That’s a tough blow for his family and especially so many people in Phoenix who hold him in such high regard and rightfully so. He’s been a bright spot for the league as a player and a coach for a long, long time, and obviously our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with him and his family.”