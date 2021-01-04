Search is set for next Raiders defensive coordinator. A look at the potential candidates

It is time for the Las Vegas Raiders to look for their next defensive coordinator, one of many key decisions awaiting the franchise this offseason.

Coach Jon Gruden needs to get it right to help end a four-year streak of missing out on the playoffs.

The Raiders were close to a postseason berth this season, but the defense provided some of the biggest midyear signs that the 2020 season would unravel. After a 6-3 start in their first season in Las Vegas, the Raiders finished 8-8 with a 32-31 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Paul Guenther didn’t even make it to the end, fired as defensive coordinator late in the season.

In Monday’s end-of-season Q&A with reporters via Zoom teleconference, Gruden said the defensive coordinator search begins Tuesday — and they plan to move quickly. He talked about some of the qualities he’ll be looking for in Guenther’s replacement.

“I think No. 1, great communication. A guy that can develop players, a man that will utilize his assistant coaches and allow them to express themselves and get more out of their units and a guy that has a history of success, a guy that has a great day-to-day work ethic and knowledge of the offenses that he has stop,” Gruden said.

“Somebody that can really adapt to Lamar Jackson and the style of offense they play to the next week where you got to get ready for Patrick Mahomes and then it’s on to Phillip Rivers. There’s a lot of different variables that you have to deal with and adapt to. A people person, great drive and a real desire to be a Raider.”

Gruden added that “we would like to be a 4-3 (defensive-alignment) outfit. Don’t get me wrong, we’d like to have some three-down elements and be multiple, but we want to play four bigs if we can.”

That history of success eventually might eliminate somebody like Los Angeles Rams linebackers coach Joe Barry, whose history as defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions and the now-named Washington Football Team saw those teams finish toward the bottom in some key team rankings.

The Raiders need a touchdown in this hire.

With that, here’s one short list of names that could get a long look from Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock, including one in-house candidate:

Rod Marinelli

The man who got the interim coordinator tag with the Raiders when Guenther was fired is no stranger to commanding a defense.

From 2014-2019, Marinelli, 71, served as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator. In 2015, the Cowboys ranked fifth in passing defense (227.3 yards per game). They led the league in rushing defense in 2016 while allowing just 83.5 yards per game and were fifth (94.6) in 2018.

Rod Marinelli is the Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator, taking over for Paul Guenther who was fired on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. JAMES PLAIN LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

“I think he’s one of the great teachers and great motivators and great people that I’ve met in this business,” Gruden said recently. “He looks forward to adversity, he thrives in it. I think he looks forward to these challenges of building this defense and putting it all together. That’s why we brought him here in the first place.”

Marinelli was the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2010-12. His defenses ranked ninth and fifth in 2010 and 2012.

In 2012, the Bears led the NFL in interceptions with 24 and had 44 takeaways overall. Chicago was sixth in third-down efficiency (35.5%), eighth in sacks (41) and third in fewest points allowed (477).

Gruden said Monday that no matter what happens with the coordinator job, Marinelli will remain with the Raiders.

Lovie Smith

Smith was the Bears’ head coach when Marinelli joined Chicago as the defensive line coach.

Smith, 62, served as the St. Louis Rams defensive coordinator from 2001-03.

In this Aug. 14, 2018, photo former Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith watches his players during training camp at the Campus Rec Fields in Urbana, Ill. A year’s worth of experience, intensive strength training and an emerging leader at quarterback could combine to give Illinois a realistic shot at playing some winning football. Stephen Haas The News-Gazette via AP

The Rams had struggled on defense prior to Smith joining the team, but went from allowing a league-worst 29.4 points per game in 2000 to ranking seventh (17.1) in 2001.

Smith was recently fired as head coach by the University of Illinois.

Wade Phillips

Another former Rams defensive coordinator (in Los Angeles, 2017-19), Phillips has been lobbying on Twitter for a chance to coach again.

Before joining the Rams, Phillips, 73, led the Denver defense from 2015-2016 and helped the Broncos to a Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers.

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

In his first season with Los Angeles, the defense finished fourth in sacks (48.0), tied for sixth in interceptions (18) and was fifth in total takeaways (28).

Raheem Morris

Morris, 44, was the defensive quality-control coach in Tampa Bay when Gruden arrived as the Buccaneers coach in 2002.

During his time with the Bucs, Morris also held titles as defensive assistant and defensive backs coach.

In a second stint with Tampa Bay, he was named head coach after Gruden was fired following the 2008 season.

With the Falcons since 2015, he could become the permanent Atlanta coach after taking over for the fired Dan Quinn in early October, If not, Gruden may check in with Morris about a reunion.

Prior to the Raiders facing the Falcons, Gruden spoke highly of his former assistant. ”Raheem is a heck of a coach,” Gruden said in November. “He’s a great guy and he knows the game inside-out.”

Gus Bradley

Bradley, 54, also has history with Gruden back to the Tampa Bay days when he was a defensive quality and linebackers coach.

Bradley is the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He has been with the Chargers since 2017 and after the defense allowed just 17 points per game that season — third-fewest in the league — he earned a contract extension.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, right, stands next to former coach Anthony Lynn during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December 2019. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP Photo

”They have a scheme, Gus Bradley has proven, goes a long way in the playoffs. It’s a winning scheme,” Gruden said during the season.

Bradley fared well with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 and 2012 before he took the head coaching job in Jacksonville.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have requested permission to interview Bradley.

Kris Richard

The 41-year-old was promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2014 and helped the Seahawks become one of the top defenses in the NFL from 2015-2017.

In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, photo, former Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Kris Richard walks on the field before an preseason NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins AP Photo

In 2015, the Seahawks ranked first in fewest points allowed at 17.3 points per game and second in yards per game allowed at 291.8.

The defense kept up its stingy ways when it came to not allowing points, ranking third and 13th, respectively, in 2016 and 2017.

He was let go following the 2017 season.

He didn’t coach this past season after spending two seasons in Dallas.