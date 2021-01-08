Raptors set franchise scoring record after rallying from 19-point deficit to beat Kings

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) tires to block shot by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Jan 8, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings led the Toronto Raptors by as many as 19 points in the first quarter Friday night at Golden 1 Center. They looked up to find themselves trailing by 24 in the fourth.

Fred VanVleet scored 34 points to help the Raptors snap a three-game losing streak with a 144-123 victory over the Kings. Toronto set a franchise record for most points scored in a regulation game.

Chris Boucher and Pascal Siakam recorded double-doubles for the Raptors (2-6), who were missing All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry due to personal reasons. Boucher finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Siakam flirted with a triple-double, posting 17 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Normal Powell scored 22.

De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points to lead the Kings (4-5). Harrison Barnes had 21 points and tied his career high with eight assists. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton came off the bench to post 15 points and seven assists. Buddy Hield had 15 points and six assists.

The Kings made 17 of 21 (.810) from the field and 6 of 8 (.750) from 3-point range during a sizzling first quarter. They led by 19 after Hield made a 3-pointer to put them up 40-21 with 3:09 to play in the opening period, but the Raptors cut the deficit to eight going into the second quarter. Toronto took the lead on a basket by Siakam with 5:43 to go in the half, but the Kings carried a 74-71 advantage into the break.

The teams traded leads in the third quarter until the Raptors staged an 8-0 run to go up by seven. They led 111-103 at the end of the third, went up by 16 on a 3-pointer by Terence Davis and took their largest lead of the game when OG Anunoby scored to put them up 135-111 in the fourth.

Kyle Lowry ruled out

Lowry, a six-time All-Star, was ruled out due to personal reasons Friday afternoon.

Lowry is averaging 19.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game for the Raptors. He had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 123-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. He scored 30 points in a 118-113 win over the Kings last season in Sacramento.

Up next

The Kings will play the third game of this seven-game homestand when they entertain the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center. This is the second back-to-back set of the season for the Kings, who beat the Phoenix Suns 106-103 on Dec. 27 before suffering a 116-100 loss to the Suns the next night.

The Blazers are coming off a 135-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They had lost three of their previous four games, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts is relying heavily on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard is averaging 27.6 points and 6.6 assists. He is shooting 38.4% from 3-point range on 10.8 attempts per game. McCollum is averaging a career-high 26.8 points and 5.3 assists. He is shooting a career-best 43.2% from 3-point range on a career-high 11 3-point attempts per game, up from 7.3 last season.

Injury report

Raptors: OUT — Kyle Lowry (personal); Patrick McCaw (knee).

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — De’Aaron Fox (hamstring). OUT — DaQuan Jeffries (ankle); Jabari Parker (health & safety protocols).

Jan. 9 vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m.