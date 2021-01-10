MRI shows former Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic fractured right knee in Hawks’ loss

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) sits on the court after being fouled by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) AP

Former Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is out indefinitely after suffering a significant knee injury in the Atlanta Hawks’ 113-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee on Saturday night Bogdanovic would need an MRI to determine the extent of his injury. The Hawks announced Sunday the MRI revealed an avulsion fracture in Bogdanovic’s right knee with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise.

Bogdanovic went down awkwardly when his right knee buckled with 4:38 to play in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Hornets. He left the game and did not return.

The Hawks said Bogdanovic’s treatment plan will be updated later this week. At this point there is no timetable for his return. Avulsion fractures can take weeks or months to heal. Sometimes surgery is required.

Bogdanovic is averaging 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hawks after spending his first three seasons in Sacramento. The Kings declined to match a four-year, $72 million offer sheet from the Hawks in November, allowing Bogdanovic to go to Atlanta as a restricted free agent.