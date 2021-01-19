Republic FC notebook: Bone, Gomez and Casey signed; Boards For Change update

Sacramento Republic FC announced Tuesday they will be signing former Jesuit High School standout and former Reno 1868 player Tucker Bone. David Calvert/Nevada Athletics

Sacramento Republic FC announced Tuesday it will sign former Jesuit High School standout Tucker Bone, pending league and federation approval. Bone, 24, played last season for Republic FC’s rival, Reno 1868, and scored four goals and had one assist in 26 total starts.

“Tucker’s team-first mentality and tenacity add another dangerous player to our attacking group,” Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant said in a news release. “He’s a dynamic and versatile player that is one of Sacramento’s own, and we are excited to welcome him home.”

Bone was selected 20th by Seattle Sounders FC in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft after a four-year collegiate career at the Air Force Academy.

Two more players added

Earlier this month, Sac Republic announced two more signings for the upcoming season.

The first was 27-year-old goalkeeper Tomas Gomez, who will join Sacramento after a season with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of the USL. Gomez started eight games in 2020 and recorded three shutouts.

“We are very happy to welcome Tomas to the club. He will bring valuable experience that further solidifies our goalkeeping position,” said Dunivant. “He knows this league well, has had a lot of success in USL, and shares our indomitable mentality.”

The other signing the club made last week was 23-year-old defender Dan Casey. He will be added to Sacramento’s roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certificate.

Casey joins Republic FC after spending last year with Bohemians FC in the first tier of Irish football. He recorded 15 starts in 18 league matches, as well as one Europa League Qualifying and an FAI Cup start.

“Dan’s addition brings physicality, aggressiveness, and a strong pedigree to our defensive core,” Dunivant said. “His intensity and grit fit in very well to our team mentality, and he is the type of defender that opposing attackers do not like facing.”

Matt Glaeser added to Mark Briggs’ staff

Sac Republic announced last week that Matt Glaeser will serve as an assistant coach for the club next season.

Last season, Glaeser served in a dual role in the Real Salt Lake organization. He served as a set piece specialist on the MLS side and an assistant coach for Real Monarchs of the NWSL.

“It’s an honor to join Republic FC and build on the club’s successful foundation,” Glaeser said in a release. “I’m excited to reunite with Mark, and I’m looking forward to joining the staff and team to begin preparing for next season.”

Briggs added in a release, “It’s great to be working with Matt again. He’s a massive addition and to prize him from an MLS staff is a huge get. He instantly improves us.”

Boards For Change update

The partnership between Sac Republic FC and Boards for Change is growing and set to build on more than $21,000 raised to support local organizations that work with Black youth.

Sixteen organizations will receive a $1,000 grant from the group, with more organizations to be selected and work with the soccer team to create a coalition that discusses diversity and inclusion issues. In February, as part of the club’s Black History Month initiatives, a new auction and expanded pop-up exhibition featuring additional artworks will be launched to raise more funds and award more community grants.

“We are thrilled to provide these grants to local organizations enriching the lives of young people in Sacramento. We launched Boards For Change with a $2,000 fundraising goal and thanks to our generous community we’ve exceeded that exponentially, raising more than $21,000 to be directly invested back into local programs,” Boards For Change co-founder Lina Washington said in a release. “None of this would be possible without the support of Sacramento Republic FC, local creatives, and business owners working together in the most trying times. Let’s keep going!”

The first group of $1,000 grants have been distributed to local groups including Project Optimism, Inc., United College Auction Network, Sacramento Area Youth Speaks, Square Root Academy, Architects of Hope, Improve Your Tomorrow, The Arik Armstead Academic Project, JUMA, Studio T Arts & Entertainment, Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum, Sisters of Nia, St. HOPE, Hawk Institute and more.

On Feb. 1, Sac Republic will launch the next Boards for Change Auction with over 20 works by local artists, including new custom-designed shoes. A series of custom cleats donated by Republic FC players will also be available for purchase. During Black History Month, Republic FC will highlight the work of these organizations and more, while providing opportunities for the community to learn more and support their efforts.