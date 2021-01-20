‘We can’t keep losing’: Frustrations mount as Kings’ slide continues with loss to Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, also defends. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton looked off into the distance, searching for answers after another blowout loss. Marvin Bagley III shook his head in frustration.

“I just know we can’t keep losing,” Bagley said. “It’s not a good feeling to keep coming into games we have a good chance of winning, and losing them. We’ve just got to figure something out.”

Sacramento’s slide continued with a 115-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Staples Center. The Clippers feasted on the Kings’ defense for the second time in six days after handing them a 138-100 shellacking last week at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings have lost four in a row and nine of their last 11 after going 3-1 to start the season. Bagley was asked about the team’s level of frustration.

“I hate losing,” he said. “I can’t speak for everybody else. I’m pretty sure the rest of the team hates this feeling, but for me, I hate losing. We’ve got to figure something out, man. It’s not cool to just come out here and give teams the OK to come in and think it’s going to be an easy night against us.”

The Kings were competitive with the Clippers in the first half but came unraveled when they were outscored 34-19 in the third quarter. Kings coach Luke Walton said the Kings continue to repeat the same mistakes.

“That’s what I’m talking about, learning from our mistakes, learning from our losses,” Walton said. “We understand that we’re not that team, but if we’re going to make the same mistakes two nights later, that’s a wasted opportunity for us to grow. … Unfortunately, these lessons are frustrating and they’re painful, but we have to learn them.”

Kawhi Leonard had 32 points, five assists and six steals for the Clippers (11-4), who shot 47.7% from the field and made 16 of 35 (.457) from 3-point range. The Clippers amassed a 48-39 rebounding advantage and collected 14 steals

Paul George had 19 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds for Los Angeles. Ivica Zubac came off the bench to record a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

De’Aaron Fox had 25 points and seven assists but committed six turnovers for the Kings (5-10), who held an opponent under 120 points for the first time since Jan. 2, ending a streak of eight consecutive games.

Glenn Robinson III scored 14 points off the bench. Buddy Hield scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting with three assists, three steals and four turnovers. Bagley finished with 10 points and eight rebounds while Harrison Barnes was held to five points in 32 minutes.

The Kings shot 45.3% from the field and made 13 of 28 (.464) from 3-point range. They committed 18 turnovers and grabbed only four offensive rebounds despite getting ample opportunities with 47 missed shots.

“Obviously it’s frustrating,” Haliburton said. “... It’s kind of the same old stuff, so hopefully we can come together and fix that. If we don’t, it’s just going to continue to be the same result. We know we’ve got to be better. We can’t change the result tonight, but we can move forward and hopefully get ready to get the next one.”

Up next

The Kings will come home to face the New York Knicks (7-8) on Friday at Golden 1 Center before departing on a six-game road trip.

The Knicks will be on the second night of a back-to-back after visiting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. They are coming off consecutive victories over the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.

Julius Randle has been outstanding for the Knicks, averaging 22.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists. RJ Barrett is averaging 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Hassan Whiteside (hip); DaQuan Jeffries (ankle); Jahmi’us Ramsey (groin).

Jan. 22 vs. New York Knicks, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m.

Jan. 25 at Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Orlando Magic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m.