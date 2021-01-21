NBA postpones two Sacramento Kings games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols

The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento empties Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after the NBA suspends the season following the news of the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings were scheduled to start their upcoming six-game road trip with a back-to-back set against the Memphis Grizzlies, but those games have been postponed, the NBA announced Thursday.

The league said the Grizzlies next three games have been postponed in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols. That includes Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Portland and two games against the Kings on Sunday and Monday at FedExForum in Memphis.

The league said the games are being postponed due to unavailable players for the Grizzlies and contact tracing for others players on their roster, and in order to ensure the health and safety of other players. NBA rules require teams to have eight available players at the start of the game. The league has now postponed 20 games due to COVID-19 protocols. These are the first games to be postponed involving the Kings.

The Kings (5-10) are coming off a 115-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. They will come home to face the New York Knicks (7-8) on Friday. The Kings were scheduled to fly out to Memphis late Friday night to start a lengthy road trip, but now those plans have changed. Instead, the trip will begin with Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center in Orlando.