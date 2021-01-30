Kings flex-assign rookies Jahmi’us Ramsey, Robert Woodard II to G League bubble teams

Sacramento Kings forward Jahmi’us Ramsey shoots over the Golden State Warriors during a preseason game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Rookies Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II haven’t had much of an opportunity to play for the Kings yet, but they will have a chance to play in the G League bubble.

The Kings announced Saturday they have flex-assigned Ramsey and Woodard to the G League affiliates of the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs. Ramsey will play for the Agua Caliente Clippers and Woodard will represent the Austin Spurs when play begins in the G League bubble next month near Orlando.

Eighteen teams will participate in a condensed G League season from Feb. 10-March 6 at Walt Disney World Resort. The Kings chose not to send their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, saying they prefer the flexibility of having their full roster available in Sacramento due to the coronavirus pandemic and related COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The NBA G League’s flexible assignment system allows independent NBA teams to assign players to the G League for development or rehabilitation from injury.

The Kings selected Woodard, 21, out of Mississippi State with the No. 40 pick in the November NBA Draft after acquiring the pick from the Memphis Grizzlies. Woodard has logged a total of 17 minutes in six games for the Kings, averaging 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 2.8 minutes per contest.

Ramsey, 19, chosen out of Texas Tech with the No. 43 pick in the draft, has appeared in four games for the Kings, averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in 4.0 minutes per game.