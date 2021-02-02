Sports
Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton, Hornets’ LaMelo Ball earn NBA Rookie of the Month honors
There is still plenty of time for the NBA Rookie of the Year race to take shape, but two players are already rising to the top of their class.
The league announced Tuesday that Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has been named Western Conference Rookie of the Month. Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.
Haliburton, 20, was the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Iowa State. He is averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 46.5% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range.
Haliburton has posted season highs of 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. He had four blocks in a win over the New York Knicks and recorded three steals on two occasions.
Ball, 19, was the No. 3 pick in the draft. He is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He is shooting 42.3% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc. He eclipsed Markelle Fultz as the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double when he posted 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 9.
