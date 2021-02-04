Las Vegas Raiders first-round mock draft: A tough decision is made with this selection

It is certain former Alabama star cornerback Patrick Surtain II will be selected in the first round. AP PHOTO

Making NFL draft choices is never easy for general managers and coaches.

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently scheduled to make six selections in the 2021 NFL draft, scheduled April 29-May 1, under a time limit.

It’s those time limits that gives teams some stress, but that is why each team has a big board.

The Raiders’ big board should be filled out with a bunch of defensive players after how the team finished last season.

During the season, the Raiders fired former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and later hired Gus Bradley for the same position.

Bradley will need to fix the Raiders defense after finishing the season 25th overall (389.1 yards per game) and also 25th against the pass (263.3 ypg). The Raiders’ rushing defense was 24th (125.8) and allowed the 30th most points allowed at 29.9 points per game.

The Raiders’ first pick in the draft should be a defensive player because of that.

The Fresno Bee gave it a shot with the Pro Football Focus’ NFL mock draft simulator against the computer by just focusing on the first round. We’ll expand the mock draft soon.

Here is how the mock draft 1.0 went for The Bee.

With the 17th pick, the Raiders select ...

The Raiders have the 17th overall selection. It was a surprise to see CB Patrick Surtain II, DL Christian Barmore and DE Gregorry Rousseau available.

Very hard decision to make here, but the best pick here was Surtain after how the secondary played last season. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. needs help and rookie corner Damon Arnette was limited as he dealt with injuries.

Surtain was listed as the top-rated corner by Pro Football Focus. He allowed 25 yards receiving or fewer in 10 of 13 games and was targeted just 48 times all season and allowed only 21 completions for 273 combined yards.