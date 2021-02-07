Whiteside picks Haliburton for Rookie of the Year, but first ‘go get that Chick-fil-A’

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0), left, and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) talk after a timeout during the fourth period against the Denver Nuggets at the NBA game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings beat the Nuggets 119-114. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Every rookie needs a good veteran to help him find his way in the NBA, but the relationship between Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Hassan Whiteside reminds you the vets need their rookies, too.

“Yeah, man, I told him I need a spicy chicken sandwich,” Whiteside said.

The playful 7-footer predicted Haliburton would win Rookie of the Year after the first-round pick from Iowa State scored a career-high 23 points in a 119-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. But first, Whiteside said, Haliburton had to “go get that Chick-fil-A.”

Haliburton had to hurry to fulfill his rookie duties following the win over Denver because the Kings (11-11) had to catch a flight to Los Angeles for Sunday’s game against the Clippers (17-7). Haliburton said Whiteside was sending him out to pick up food for the flight.

“He’s kind of like my big bro in a sense of messing around with me all the time and staying on me all the time,” Haliburton said. “He’s making me get Chick-fil-A before the flight and I’m sure he’s going to complain that it’s too cold or something. I told him, ‘Don’t order no French fries,’ and he ordered French fries, so if y’all hear him complain that it’s too cold, that’s his fault.”

The Kings were all smiles Saturday after overcoming a mammoth performance from MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who had a career-high 50 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Nuggets. Haliburton and Whiteside both played big roles.

Winning with Whiteside

Haliburton, the No. 12 pick in November’s NBA Draft, made 8 of 12 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He had six assists, four rebounds and two steals with zero turnovers in 35 minutes. In three games against the Nuggets this season — all victories — Haliburton is shooting 56.3% from 3-point range with 16 assists and two turnovers in 90 minutes.

“He’s the reigning Western Conference Rookie of the Month for a reason, right?” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “The guy has kicked our a-- every time we’ve played him. He just has poise, confidence that you don’t see from many rookies. … He’s not afraid to take and make big shots, which is really promising and encouraging and exciting for all these great Sacramento Kings fans.”

Whiteside came off the bench to post his first double-double of the season for the Kings, finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. When JaMychael Green soared above the rim for a vicious dunk attempt in the second quarter, Whiteside turned him back with a block so emphatic it was the No. 1 play of the night on NBA TV’s “GameTime Live.”

Sacramento’s defense has been much better since Whiteside returned from a strained left hip flexor. The Kings have won six of their last seven games to reach .500, including five of six since Whiteside returned.

“Having Hassan has been big because he can do a lot of different things,” Haliburton said. “Obviously he’s been doing it for half a decade now. He alters shots at the rim. You can count on him to change shots all the time and grab big rebounds.

“And then just kind of who he is — I always tell him he’s too big to be that funny. He’s hilarious. I love Hassan. He messes with me all the time. I’m sure when he gets out here he’s going to be talking about me, but we have a really good relationship off the court.”

Talk about Tyrese

Sure enough, the conversation turned to Haliburton when Whiteside was asked about the Rookie of the Year race.

“I’ve got to go with young fella,” Whiteside said. “Tyrese, ever since I first seen him play, I thought he was something special. I don’t know how he got to 12 (in the draft). I think it was his jump shot maybe. It just looks crazy, but this kid’s IQ is unbelievable.

“He’s a great talent to have and he just keeps improving. I think he’s got a real chance of being that guy. I told you guys maybe two or three weeks ago he’s going to be one of the better guards in the league for sure within these next couple years, if not sooner.”

Whiteside was in the middle of his media session when Haliburton interrupted from off camera.

“Hey, say something good about ’Rese,” he said.

“He made some big plays tonight — he gave me the ball,” Whiteside quipped.

Whiteside then urged Haliburton to hurry off to Chick-fil-A, noting he is the only rookie on the active roster since Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II were assigned to G League teams.

“I don’t know what (he’s doing),” Whiteside said. “He’s here walking around. He’s gotta go get that because we’ve gotta get on a plane. He’s gotta make that run for the team. He’s the only rook here so we’re putting him to work.”