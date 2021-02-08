NBA power rankings: Lakers, Jazz fight for No. 1 as Suns, Kings and Rockets rise in West

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

1. Los Angeles Lakers (18-6)

Last week: 1

The Lakers have won four in a row, including a narrow win over the Celtics and a resounding 21-point victory over the Nuggets. LeBron James had a triple-double in the win over Denver. The Lakers are allowing just 104.6 points per game.

2. Utah Jazz (19-5)

Last week: 3

The Jazz has played as well as anyone since early January, winning 11 in a row at one point and 15 of its last 16. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are the cornerstones, but Mike Conley Jr. has been terrific, too, shooting a career-high 41% from 3-point range.

3. Philadelphia 76ers (17-7)

Last week: 5

MVP candidate Joel Embiid and the 76ers are in a nice rhythm. They suffered an inexplicable loss to a shorthanded Blazers squad but bounced back with a 124-108 win over the Nets.

4. Milwaukee Bucks (15-8)

Last week: 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 73.3% at the free-throw line during the team’s current four-game winning streak. The Bucks need more of that from the two-time reigning MVP, who is hitting just 61.1% from the line this season.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (17-8)

Last week: 2

The Clippers have lost three of their last four, including back-to-back losses to the Celtics and Kings. Kawhi Leonard will have to carry them while Paul George is out with bone edema in his toe.

6. Phoenix Suns (13-9)

Last week: 12

The rising Suns are up six spots this week after winning five of their last six behind Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, who averaged 14.1 rebounds over the last 11 games.

7. Brooklyn Nets (14-11)

Last week: 6

The Nets have lost three of four and now they’re without former MVP Kevin Durant, who will miss at least two more games under COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

8. Boston Celtics (12-10)

Last week: 7

Jayson Tatum (27.3 ppg) and Jaylen Brown (26.4 ppg) have been sensational. Tatum is shooting 41.8% from 3-point range. Brown is shooting 42.4%. The Celtics are missing Brown (knee) and Marcus Smart (calf) at the moment.

9. Denver Nuggets (12-10)

Last week: 8

The Nuggets were rolling before suffering back-to-back losses to the Lakers and Kings. Nikola Jokic had a career-high 47 points against the Jazz on Jan. 31 and topped that with 50 against the Kings.

10. San Antonio Spurs (13-10)

Last week: 16

DeMar DeRozan had consecutive 30-point games in back-to-back wins over the Timberwolves and Rockets. The Spurs are allowing 111.8 points per game, but they’re still managing to win games.

11. Portland Trail Blazers (12-10)

Last week: 10

The Blazers are coming off a disappointing loss to the New York Knicks, but they had a surprising win over the 76ers when Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum out of the lineup.

12. Houston Rockets (11-11)

Last week: 18

The Rockets have been great since trading James Harden to the Nets, winning seven of their last nine, but now Christian Wood (22 ppg, 10.2 rpg) is out with a sprained ankle.

13. Golden State Warriors (12-11)

Last week: 15

The Warriors had a wild back-to-back set against the Mavericks. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 40 in a 147-16 win on Thursday before Stephen Curry scored 57 in a 134-132 loss on Saturday.

14. Sacramento Kings (12-11)

Last week: 26

The Kings vault 12 spots after winning seven of eight, including back-to-back wins over the Nuggets and Clippers. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 30.8 points per game over the past five games. He averaged 13.2 fourth-quarter points on 55.3% shooting from the field and 43.8% shooting from 3-point range in those games.

15. Indiana Pacers (12-12)

Last week: 9

The Pacers have lost three in a row and five of their last six despite the efforts of Domantas Sabonis, who is averaging 21.0 points and 11.8 rebounds.

16. Atlanta Hawks (11-12)

Last week: 11

The Hawks had lost three in a row and four of five before Trae Young put up 28 points and 13 assists in a win over the Raptors on Saturday.

17. Memphis Grizzlies (9-9)

Last week: 13

The streaky Grizzlies have lost their last three games after winning six in a row.

18. Charlotte Hornets (11-13)

Last week: 22

LaMelo Ball averaged 22 points, 6.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds to help the Hornets go 4-2 in their last six games.

19. Toronto Raptors (10-13)

Last week: 19

A loss to the Hawks ended a three-game winning streak that included a 54-point game for Fred VanVleet.

20. New Orleans Pelicans (10-12)

Last week: 25

The Pelicans jump five spots after winning three in a row behind Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball, who made 13 of 22 (.591) from 3-point range in those contests.

21. Dallas Mavericks (10-14)

Last week: 14

After losing six in a row, the Mavs stopped their freefall with a couple of wins. Luka Doncic scored 42 points in a win over the Warriors.

22. New York Knicks (11-14)

Last week: 20

The Knicks are holding opponents to a league-low 104.1 points per game, but they’re only scoring 102.7.

23. Oklahoma City Thunder (10-12)

Last week: 24

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Thunder go 4-3 in its last seven games.

24. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-14)

Last week: 17

The Cavs averaged just 102.3 points per game while going 2-7 over their last nine games.

25. Chicago Bulls (9-13)

Last week: 23

Zach LaVine scored 39 in a win over the Magic on Saturday after the Bulls lost five of six.

26. Miami Heat (9-14)

Last week: 27

Miami picked up a couple of much-needed victories over the Wizards and Knicks after losing seven of nine.

27. Orlando Magic (9-15)

Last week: 21

Nikola Vucevic had 43 points and 19 rebounds in a win over the Bulls, but slumping Orlando has lost five of six.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-17)

Last week: 30

The Timberwolves are 28th in the league in 3-point shooting (.343).

29. Washington Wizards (5-15)

Last week: 28

The Wizards are giving up a league-worst 121.1 points per game.

30. Detroit Pistons (5-18)

Last week: 29

After upsetting the Lakers on Jan. 28, the Pistons nearly did it again Saturday before falling in double overtime.