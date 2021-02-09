Kings guard DaQuan Jeffries nearing return after missing start of season with injuries

Sacramento Kings’ DaQuan Jeffries (19) puts up a shot above Houston Rockets’ Danuel House Jr. (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) AP

DaQuan Jeffries has yet to suit up for the Kings this season due to back and ankle injuries, but that could change in the days to come.

Kings coach Luke Walton provided an update on Jeffries’ before the Kings (12-11) played the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. Jeffries was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report going into the game after missing the first seven weeks of the season.

Walton said Jeffries is still limited to 1-on-1, 3-on-3 and noncontact work with the team, but he’s “getting very close” to being cleared for a full return. Walton doesn’t envision an immediate role for Jeffries for a team that has won seven of its last eight games, but he said the Kings will need his toughness and versatility over the course of the season.

“He’s looking better,” Walton said. “We haven’t had him. Unfortunately for him and for us, he’s been hurt pretty much all season. We loved what he did for us in the bubble last year. We’re excited to have him, and he helps give us some options (being) another athlete that can guard multiple positions (with) some toughness that he brings, but right now I’d say with how the group’s playing, we’re going to stick to what we’re doing. As this long season plays out, he’ll have his opportunities. He’ll get on the court. The rotation will change, but for right now we’re going to keep things the same.”

Jeffries suffered a major setback when he sprained his left ankle during 4-on-4 activities Dec. 29 just as he was about to return after missing the first three games of the season due to back soreness. An MRI confirmed Jeffries suffered a grade-three ankle sprain.

In November, the Kings signed Jeffries, 23, to a two-year, $3 million deal with a team option for the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound small forward, appeared in 13 games for the Kings last season, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per contest.

Jeffries flashed his potential during the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble, where he scored 12 points in one game and 13 points in another while showing promise as a versatile wing defender.

Jeffries signed with the Orlando Magic after going undrafted out of Tulsa in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Kings signed him to a two-way contract after Orlando waived him in October 2019.

Jeffries averaged 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 27 games for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, last season. He had 44 points and nine rebounds in a game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.