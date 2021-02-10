Magic Johnson says Kings’ De’Aaron Fox, Pistons’ Jerami Grant should be NBA All-Stars

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) after forcing a turnover during the fourth period of the NBA game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings lost to the Pelicans 128-123. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson was as 12-time NBA All-Star during his Hall of Fame playing career. He thinks Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox should be an All-Star, too.

Johnson offered his endorsement Wednesday on Twitter, saying Fox and Detroit Pistons small forward Jerami Grant should be All-Stars this season.

“Two guys that may not make it but deserve to be NBA All Stars are De’Aaron Fox and Jerami Grant,” Johnson tweeted.

Two guys that may not make it but deserve to be NBA All Stars are De’Aaron Fox and Jerami Grant. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 10, 2021

Fox, the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, is averaging a career-high 23.4 points, 6.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in his fourth NBA season. He is shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range.

Fox, 23, has been even better in recent weeks. Over the past five games, he has averaged 31.6 points on 51.7% shooting to help the Kings (12-12). He was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Kings to a 4-0 record from Feb. 1-7. In November, the Kings signed Fox to a maximum five-year, $163 million extension with clauses to reach the $195.6 million super max.

Grant, 26, is averaging a career-high 24.3 points and 5.5 rebounds. He is shooting 45.3% from the field and a career-best 39.5% from 3-point range. Grant is dwarfing his scoring output from the 2018-19 season, when he averaged a career-high 13.6 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Grant, 26, out of Syracuse with the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Grant moved from the 76ers to the Thunder to the Denver Nuggets before signing a three-year, $60 million deal with the Pistons in November.