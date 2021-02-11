Kings’ De’Aaron Fox trails Klay Thompson, Alex Caruso in fan voting for NBA All-Star Game

Sacramento Kings Luke Walton disagrees with referee Brian Forte (45) on a foul call against Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) late in the fourth period against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth period of the NBA game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings lost to the Pelicans 128-123. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Klay Thompson hasn’t played for the Golden State Warriors this season and Alex Caruso is a backup for the Los Angeles Lakers, but both players lead Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox in fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game.

Thompson and Caruso were in the top 10 among Western Conference guards when the NBA released the second round of returns from fan voting Thursday. Thompson was eighth with 525,018 votes. Caruso was 10th with 346,812.

Fox still hasn’t cracked the top 10 despite averaging 23.4 points, 6.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Fox, the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, is gaining momentum as an All-Star candidate after averaging 31.6 points and 9.0 assists over the past five games.

Caruso, a backup guard for the Lakers, is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. Thompson hasn’t played since 2018-19 due to ACL and Achilles injuries.

Lakers star LeBron James leads all Western Conference players with nearly 4.4 million votes. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant leads all Eastern Conference players with more than 4.2 million votes.

NBA players and media will join fans in selecting starters for the All-Star Game, which will be held March 7 in Atlanta. Fans account for 50% of the vote. Current players and a media panel account for 25% each.

Fans can vote daily at NBA.com or using the NBA app for iOS or Android. Fans can place one vote per player for up to 10 players each day. Voting each day online and using the NBA app is allowed.