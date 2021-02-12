Sacramento River Cats announce 10-year deal to remain the Giants’ top farm team

The Sacramento River Cats announced Friday they will be affiliated with the San Francisco Giants through at least the 2030 season, with a 10-year extension of their partnership. The deal, which keeps Sacramento playing in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, comes after MLB reorganized its minor league system this offseason, eliminating dozens of teams.

On Friday, teams across the country announced similar 10-year extensions, including deals for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees and Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

The coming season, if it’s played, will be the seventh year of partnership with the Giants. Last year’s season was canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and no plans have been announced for this year.

The River Cats have a 332-377 record as the Giants’ top affiliate. Sacramento won a Triple-A championship in 2019 while partnered with San Francisco.

“The San Francisco Giants are one of Major League Baseball’s most respected and storied franchises and we are honored to continue what has been an incredible partnership both on the field and in our communities,” River Cats general manager Chip Maxson said. “The new PDL will allow the River Cats and Giants to focus on long-term player health, wellness, and development, which will lead to an even better fan experience and more championships!”

MLB said in a news release Friday that all 120 minor league clubs accepted deals to become affiliates with major league teams.

Among other moves, the reorganization moves affiliates closer to the major league parent clubs. According to MLB, on average the big-league team and Triple-A affiliates will be more than 200 miles closer under the new arrangement.

Each major league club will provide players and staffs to four affiliates, from Triple-A to the Low-A levels. The new deal also bumps player salaries from 38% to 72% for the 2021 season. MLB says it will also lead to better facilities, amenities and less travel for minor league teams.

“We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field.”