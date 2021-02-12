Kings forward Marvin Bagley III questionable for Friday’s game against Orlando Magic

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) looks down towards Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) after dunking the ball during the first half of their NBA home opener Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has yet to miss a game this season, but his status is in doubt for Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

The Kings (12-12) listed Bagley as questionable on the afternoon injury report for Friday’s game against the Magic (9-17) at Golden 1 Center. The team said Bagley is experiencing left calf soreness. DaQuan Jeffries, who has been out for six weeks with a sprained ankle, is also listed as questionable.

Bagley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Duke, appeared in only 13 games last season due to injuries, but he has been healthy since recovering from COVID-19 at the start of training camp. Bagley is averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds. He is shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range while showing signs of fundamental growth in his game.

Orlando, which is on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, is dealing with several injuries. Al-Farouq Aminu (knee), Cole Anthony (shoulder) and Evan Fournier (back) are questionable. Markelle Fultz (ACL), Aaron Gordon (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (knee), former King Frank Mason (groin) and Karim Mane (G League) are out.