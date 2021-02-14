Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant ruled out against Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns

Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam (43) and Chris Boucher (25) defend against Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

The Brooklyn Nets announced Sunday that 10-time All-Star Kevin Durant will not play when his team visits the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

The former MVP will miss at least the next two games after being diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain, the team said. The Nets (16-12) will play the Kings (12-13) at Golden 1 center on Monday night before visiting the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Durant, the 2014 MVP, is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Nets after missing the 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury. Durant is shooting 52.4% from the field and a career-high 43.4% from 3-point range.

Durant had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in 33 minutes in a 134-117 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Durant spent three seasons with Golden State and was twice named NBA Finals MVP after leading the Warriors to back-to-back championships in 2017-18.