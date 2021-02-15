Kyrie Irving scores 40; James Harden posts triple-double as Brooklyn Nets blast Kings

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to basket past Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Former MVP and 10-time All-Star Kevin Durant was out with a strained right hamstring, but the Brooklyn Nets still brought plenty of star power to Sacramento.

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 40 points and James Harden recorded a triple-double, leading the Nets to a record-setting 136-125 victory over the Kings on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Harden finished with 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for the Nets (17-12), who set a franchise record with 27 3-pointers. DeAndre Jordan had 10 points and eight rebounds. Irving made 15 of 22 field-goal attempts and 9 of 11 from 3-point range for the Nets, who made 27 of 47 from 3-point range, nearly matching the NBA record of 29 3-point goals set earlier this season by the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s unfortunate, but we knew this was going to be that type of test,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “We’re in an area as a team where we’ve got to grind out of it together again for the second time this season, and we will, but we have work to do.”

Hassan Whiteside came off the bench to post 26 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Kings (12-15), who have lost four in a row after winning seven of eight. Whiteside became the first Kings player since Chris Webber to have at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a game. Whiteside is the first player in franchise history achieve this feat as a reserve.

Cory Joseph had 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting in a rare start for the Kings. Buddy Hield added 21 points. De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III had 19 points apiece.

The Kings had a couple of injuries issues to sort out before the game. Both starting big men, Bagley and Richaun Holmes, were questionable due to injuries. Bagley was cleared to play after missing the past two games with left calf soreness, but Holmes was ruled out with a sore right knee.

Walton elected to start a three-guard lineup of Fox, Hield and Joseph with Harrison Barnes at power forward and Bagley at center. The Nets countered with a whole lot of Irving and Harden.

Irving scored 16 in the first quarter and finished the opening half with 23, helping the Nets carry a 74-68 lead into the break. Harden went into intermission with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Nets, who made 14 of 21 from 3-point range to tie a franchise record for 3-pointers in a half.

Brooklyn broke the game open with a 20-0 run in the third quarter, turning an 82-80 lead into a 102-80 advantage. The Nets led by as many as 28 in the fourth before the Kings ended the game with a 25-8 run over the final 5:41.

More CoJo

Joseph continued his recent resurgence after struggling for a couple of weeks. The 29-year-old guard went 6 of 6 from the field before missing his first shot with 7:40 to play in the third quarter.

Joseph scored 12 points in a 123-112 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday and 16 points in a 124-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, making 12 of 19 (.632) from the field and 3 of 7 (.429) from 3-point range. In the six previous games, Joseph scored a total of 11 points, making just 5 of 19 (.263) from the field and 1 of 8 (.125) from 3-point range.

“Before, I was in a little bit of a shooting rhythm that wasn’t as good,” Joseph said after Sunday’s game. “I’ve got more of a rhythm now, but how I judge my game is by wins and losses. That’s why I feel like I’ve always been a winner. That’s what I can contribute. Whatever the team needs me to do, whether it shows up on the stat sheet or not, I just want to win games. That’s when I’m most happy. The last two games I was able to individually get a little rhythm, but we didn’t win the game, so I’d rather win the game and have a bad stat line. That’s how I judge my game. I’m just trying to win.”

Up next

The Kings will have Tuesday and Wednesday off before concluding their five-game homestand against the Miami Heat on Thursday. The Heat (11-15) has been a different team since Jimmy Butler returned a couple of weeks ago, particularly on defense.

Miami went 2-8 while Butler was out due to NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Heat had won five of eight going into Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, moving within a half-game of the Toronto Raptors for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat has been one of the best defensive teams in the league since Butler returned. Miami held six of its last eight opponents to less than 105 points. That stretch started with a 105-104 victory over the Kings on Jan. 30.

Miami will visit the Golden Warriors on Wednesday before coming to Sacramento on Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back. It will be the Heat’s third game in four nights.

Injury report

Nets: OUT — Kevin Durant (hamstring); Nicolas Claxton (knee); Spencer Dinwiddie (knee); Iman Shumpert (hamstring).

Kings: OUT — Richaun Holmes (calf); Jahmi’us Ramsey (G League); Robert Woodard II (G League).

Feb. 18 vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 at New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m.