Time to bulk up, Sacramento. The World’s Strongest Man competition is coming

Tarmo Mitt from Latvia competes during the 2005 World’s Strongest man Championship in Chengdu, China. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sacramento will host the World’s Strongest Man competition for the next three years, Visit Sacramento announced in a news release Wednesday morning.

This year’s competition starts June 15 and ends June 20. It will be televised at a later date on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

“The Visit Sacramento Sports Commission is thrilled to welcome World’s Strongest Man to our city,” said Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa. “In a moment when so many of us are looking for fun and entertainment, the World’s Strongest Man competition is an ideal event, both for visitors, locals and viewers everywhere.”

Sacramento will also host competitions in 2022 and 2023. A location has not been chosen but the waterfront is being considered, according to Visit Sacramento.

This year will be the 44th edition of the competition. The event features four rounds of competition in the preliminaries and six events in the finals, with standard weightlifting fare like deadlifts paired with novelty feats of strength, such as a keg toss.