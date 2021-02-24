NBA unveils schedule for second half of season; long road ahead for Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5), Harrison Barnes (40) and Richaun Holmes (22) wind down after their 119-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the NBA game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The 76ers beat the Kings 119-111. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Kings will play one game at home to start the second half of the NBA season before embarking on another long East Coast road trip.

Sacramento’s remaining schedule was released Wednesday when the NBA unveiled its game and broadcast schedules for the second half of the season. The Kings will start the second half against the Houston Rockets on March 11 at Golden 1 Center before departing on a six-game road trip to play the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Kings (12-19) have five games remaining before the All-Star break as they prepare to play the New York Knicks (15-17) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. They will have six days off after visiting the Portland Trail Blazers on March 4 to conclude the first half of the season.

The Kings are scheduled to play 36 games in the second half. They will have 16 games at home and 20 on the road.

The Kings will face MVP candidates LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo when they play host to the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2 and the Milwaukee Bucks on April 3.

The Kings will see Luka Doncic when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on April 18, when the Mavericks stop in Sacramento on April 26 and again when the Kings go back to Dallas on May 2. The Kings will visit the Memphis Grizzlies May 13-14 in a back-to-back set that was postponed during the first half of the season. Sacramento will conclude the regular season at home against the Utah Jazz on May 16.