Where the Raiders stand with the salary cap after releasing receiver, and what’s next

The Las Vegas Raiders officially released Tyrell Williams on Wednesday.

The Raiders had high hopes when they signed the former Chargers wide receiver to a four-year, $44 million contract in 2019. He was to earn a base salary of $11.6 million this season, but injuries derailed those plans.

Williams played the first four games of the 2019 season before suffering a foot injury. He returned in late October and finished with 64 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams was ready to play in 2020, but was sidelined for the season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Williams’ absence didn’t hurt the Raiders this past season because Nelson Agholor, other wide receivers and tight end Darren Waller were productive.

Releasing Williams helps the Raiders as they prepare to have enough cash to perhaps re-sign Agholor and go after free agents, particularly on the defensive side, when the start of the NFL’s new league year begins March 17.

The Raiders were at least $18 million above the salary cap, but Williams’ release frees up cash and puts the Raiders at $9.1 million above the cap, according to Over The Cap.

OTC’s Jason Fitzgerald says it is not going to be a problem for the Raiders to get under the cap.

Could more Raiders be on the chopping block? It’s possible.

Marcus Mariota update

A week ago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said quarterback Marcus Mariota generated trade interest from other teams.

That changed, Rapoport said.

“A couple of days ago, it really seemed like Marcus Mariota was going to be on the move,” Rapoport said. “I know teams were interested, were calling the Las Vegas Raiders about potentially acquiring Marcus Mariota. Things did get down the line a little bit. There is significant interest in teams trying to get Marcus Mariota, but there is an issue. Take a look at his contract. He’s due a little more than $10 million this year. If he’s going to be a bridge starter, which would be the role he’d come in and play, that’s not bad. That’s actually not the issue.

“The issue is based on incentives. If he is the starter and ends up playing the entire season, he can make an additional $12 million, so more than $20 million for Marcus Mariota. Teams, as of right now, don’t seem to think that’s something that would be worth it, especially when you consider they’d also give up a draft pick to trade for him. That trade market has now dried up significantly.”

If the Raiders were to release Mariota, it would save the team $11.4 million, which some analysts think could happen.

The Raiders are going to be in a prime position to snag some free agents, but they’ll see see who is available after the franchise tag window closes March 9.