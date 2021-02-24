Kings center Hassan Whiteside out vs. New York Knicks due to health and safety protocols

Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside (20) drives two the basket in the third quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings will not have the services of center Hassan Whiteside when they play the New York Knicks on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

The team’s official injury report Wednesday listed Whiteside out due to health and safety protocols. No further details have been provided.

Whiteside has appeared in 23 games for the Kings this season, averaging 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 14.6 minutes per game. Whiteside logged only eight minutes in a 128-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday and did not play in Tuesday’s 127-118 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Kings (12-19) have lost eight in a row going into Thursday’s game against the Knicks (15-17). New York has won four of six to move up to seventh in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks listed guard Elfrid Payton as doubtful due to right hamstring soreness. Nerlens Noel is probable with a sore left ankle. Mitchell Robinson is out after undergoing surgery on his left hand earlier this month.

Payton is averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Knicks. Noel averages 4.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.