‘Money and basketball’: Kings rookie Haliburton offers Top Shot tip, ignores lineup debate

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) as Nets guard James Harden (13) and forward Joe Harris (12) look on from the floor during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Following another sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton was asked if he had intended to show New Yorkers what they missed when the Knicks passed on him in the NBA Draft.

Haliburton was even asked how he felt about the idea of moving into Sacramento’s starting lineup amid a groundswell of support among fans and media. Unfazed, the 20-year-old kid from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, sat there in the middle of Brooklyn and said he wasn’t worried about that, even after getting dapped up by James Harden and Kyrie Irving in a clear show of respect.

“Naw, I’ve been on NBA Top Shot all day,” Haliburton said, completely changing the subject. “… I’ve been trying to explain to my teammates why they should get into it. There are two things that a lot of us love and that’s money and basketball, so put them together and good things can happen.”

Haliburton even provided Top Shot investment advice to the team’s press corps in an amusing exchange that ended with him telling media to pool their resources to get in on the latest sports collecting craze.

“I’m going to put y’all on a card right now,” Haliburton said. “There’s a Buddy Hield Holo Series 1 – a reverse dunk over Mitch Robinson. There’s only 50 in existence and you will never see Buddy do that again, so get that while you can.”

By Wednesday morning as the Kings (12-19) began preparing to play the Knicks (15-17) Thursday at Madison Square Garden, the lowest asking price for Hield’s Top Shot Moment had jumped from about $8,000 to almost $30,000.

Rookie of the Year race

Haliburton seems to be making all the right moves. He had 23 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in Tuesday’s 127-118 loss to the Nets. After the game, Harden and Irving approached Haliburton separately, each appearing to show reverence to the youngster.

Haliburton called Harden and Irving “two of the best players to ever play this game,” saying he couldn’t explain how much the moment meant to him.

“It’s two guys I’ve looked up to my whole life, so to get that, I can’t really describe it in words, but it just keeps giving me confidence that I really belong,” Haliburton said.

Since coming to the Kings from Iowa State as the No. 12 pick in November’s draft, Haliburton has quickly established a reputation as a heady, versatile player with uncommon composure for a rookie. He approaches the All-Star break as a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year. Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has higher per-game averages, but Haliburton has a better player efficiency rating and more win shares.

Haliburton is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He’s shooting a very tidy 49.5% from the field, 44.2% from 3-point range and 81% at the free-throw line. He has 157 assists with just 44 turnovers in 870 minutes.

Ball, the No. 3 pick in the draft, has been spectacular, too. He averages 14.8 points, 6.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds, but he is shooting just 43.7% from the field and 35% from 3-point range. He has 190 assists and 86 turnovers in 846 minutes.

Should Haliburton start?

Many fans and some media have advocated for Haliburton to replace Hield in the starting lineup. Kings coach Luke Walton has been reluctant to make that move.

For now, Walton likes the scoring and playmaking punch Haliburton gives the Kings off the bench, but it’s clear he will eventually take his place next to De’Aaron Fox in the starting lineup.

“We’re thrilled with Tyrese,” Walton said. “We’re very excited about where our future is going, having another playmaker who really sees and understands the game. I think him and De’Aaron play really well together. He’s way further ahead than I ever would have guessed a rookie in this season would be without a summer league and without a training camp. He’s doing some really nice things and he’s learning and getting better on the go.”

Haliburton is fourth on the team in minutes. He is first in offensive win shares, box plus/minus and value over replacement player. He also ranks among the top four in win shares, win shares per 48, defensive win shares, offensive box plus/minus and defensive box plus/minus.

Haliburton has proven he is good enough to start, but he said he isn’t worried about that.

“I just play basketball,” Haliburton said. “I don’t control anything, so it doesn’t matter to me either way. I’m just a part of this team, so I’m going to help any way I can whether that’s off the bench and playing 40 or playing 25 or playing zero minutes. I don’t care. I just want to win. That comes before anything. I hope I answer you guys that (way) every time you ask me that for my whole career. I just want to win. That’s all that really matters.”