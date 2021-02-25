Whiteside, Parker out due to health and safety protocols; Kings sign Pelle from G League

Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle (22) tries to get a shot past Brooklyn Nets’ Norvel Pelle (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Hassan Whiteside and Jabari Parker are out for Thursday’s game against the New York Knicks due to NBA health and safety protocols, so the Kings are bringing in a big man from the G League to fill out their roster.

The Kings (12-19) signed Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract, adding some depth to the frontcourt as they prepare to play the Knicks (15-17) on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Pelle, 28, is a 6-foot-10, 231-pound center who has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Pelle appeared in 24 games for the 76ers last season, averaging 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 9.7 minutes per game. Earlier this month, Pelle appeared in three games for the Nets. He had five rebounds and three blocked shots in a loss to the 76ers on Feb. 6. The Nets waived Pelle following a 124-110 victory over the Kings on Feb. 15 at Golden 1 Center.

Pelle then went to the G League bubble, where he averaged 10.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game for the Canton Charge, the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Kings signed Pelle using the roster spot they created when they waived Glenn Robinson III on Wednesday. Whiteside was listed out due to health and safety protocols Wednesday evening and Parker was placed under protocol Thursday morning. Backup big man Chimezie Metu is also out after suffering a broken wrist in a Feb. 14 game against the Memphis Grizzlies.