Fire Luke Walton? Kings say coach is not to blame for low IQ and ‘middle-school’ mistakes

Speculation will grow in the coming days over Luke Walton’s future with the Kings organization, but two of the team’s most prominent players said their coach is not to blame for Sacramento’s struggles.

The conversation got uncomfortable after the Kings lost their ninth in a row Thursday night, falling 140-121 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Walton was asked about his job security. Players were asked about their effort. Everybody had to answer for an embarrassing outcome after the Kings allowed the worst offensive team in the NBA to score a season-high 140 points on 58.6% shooting from the field and 52.8% shooting from 3-point range.

The Kings (12-20) took a long look in the mirror and pointed out some of their most unspeakable flaws following the loss to the Knicks (16-17). No one named names, but Harrison Barnes mentioned their low basketball IQ and De’Aaron Fox went even further.

“I think it’s on us who are on the court,” Fox said. “We have to be able to go out there and execute the game plan and there are times where there are just too many lapses. I don’t think that has anything to do with coaching. Like, effort or giving up offensive rebounds? We’re going back to middle-school stuff to practice boxing out? There’s nothing that Luke or (player development coach) Rico (Hines) can do about that. That has to be us.”

Barnes agreed, repeatedly saying the Kings have failed to execute primary game plans because “five guys have to be on that string.” At one point, Barnes said: “If three guys are executing a double team and two guys are just a second late, then that’s what’s going to allow them to shoot 60% in the first half.”

Barnes didn’t stop there.

“When we win, we execute the game plan and we do that with energy and effort,” he said. “When we don’t, sometimes it’s because we don’t have energy or effort. Sometimes it’s IQ, but it’s going to look disorganized and it’s going to look sloppy, and you’re going to see performances like we did tonight. To me, I think the most important thing, regardless of how anyone feels, is what we’re doing, and right now we’re not performing at the level we should be performing at.”

When pressed further, Barnes acknowledged the team’s effort and energy is usually sufficient.

“I think it’s more IQ based,” he admitted.

The Kings have allowed 126.3 points per game during their nine-game losing streak. The Knicks are only averaging 103.6 points per game. They had 77 at the half, 101 at the end of the third quarter and 39 more in the fourth.

“At some point, it simply just comes down to stopping the guy who’s in front of you, regardless of who it is,” Barnes said. “Closing out and getting a rebound. Closing out and getting a loose ball. Those are basic defensive principles that we’re not doing right now and that’s why we’re on this losing streak.”

All of this leaves Walton in a seemingly vulnerable position as the All-Star break approaches. League sources have indicated the Kings are involved in trade talks on multiple fronts as first-year general manager Monte McNair seeks to reshape the roster with younger players who fit Fox’s timeline. Walton wouldn’t say if he has been given any assurances about remaining with the team for the rest of the season, but he seems to have the support of some key players and believes he has the support of his front office.

“As far as pressure from the front office, no,” Walton said. “I feel very connected with them and very locked in as far as where we’re at and where we’re trying to go as a group, and they’ve been very supportive.”

The Kings haven’t won a game since they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 113-110 back on Feb. 7. At that point they had won seven of eight to move above .500, but the season has taken a turn for the worse over the past couple of weeks.

The questions are getting more difficult. The conversations are becoming more uncomfortable, but Walton, to his credit, isn’t shirking responsibility or throwing anyone under the bus.

He’s trying to hold this team together even when it feels like it’s falling apart.

“We can figure it out,” Walton said. “I’m not out here saying anyone individually. I’m saying, as a group, we have to be better at executing game plans. Look, I’m in it with this team and I’m in it with this front office, and our only goal is getting better and improving the group we have, developing our young players while competing and trying to win at a high level. That’s where my mind, my time and my energy is put into.”