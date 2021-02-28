Want to play for Sacramento Republic FC? Open tryouts are coming up soon

Ever wanted to play for Sacramento Republic FC? Next weekend is your opportunity to show what you got.

Republic FC will host the club’s eighth annual open tryouts March 6-7 at the Mather Sports Complex with an opportunity on the line to go to preseason training camp. Players must be at least 18 years old and are encouraged to submit their registration forms as soon as possible.

Every year Sac Republic has hosted its open tryouts, one member was invited to training camp. Last year, it was Ashkanov Apollon, who went on to earn a first-team contract and started multiple games for the team. Other players, who have made the team from open tryouts include Emrah Klimenta, Max Alvarez, Elliot Hord and Mackenzie Pridham.

The club says it has COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Some of the measures include limiting the number of players in drills and matches to ensure the safety of all who participate. Also, all players must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before trying out.

Registration is now open and information on signing up can be found on the club’s website.