P.J. Washington scores 42 as Hornets stun Kings to spoil special night for Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) defends against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) in the first quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

A calf injury prevented Tyrese Haliburton from suiting up for a much-anticipated showdown with LaMelo Ball in the race for Rookie of the Year, so P.J. Washington and Buddy Hield put on a show instead.

Washington scored a career-high 42 points, spoiling a special night for Hield while leading the Hornets to a stunning 127-126 comeback victory over the Kings on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings led 121-112 with 2:19 remaining, but the Hornets ended the game with a 15-5 run and escaped with the win after Malik Monk converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining. The Kings missed six of eight free throws over the final 2:47.

“That’s a painful loss,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “I feel for our guys. They really left it out there tonight other than being able to close out the game.”

Ball had 24 points and 12 assists for the Hornets (13-21). Monk came off the bench to score 21.

Hield scored a season-high 30 points for the Kings (13-21) and surpassed Stephen Curry as the fastest player in NBA history to make 1,000 career 3-pointers. Hield made 10 of 17 from the field and 8 of 15 from 3-point range.

Harrison Barnes had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists for Sacramento. Marvin Bagley III had a big game, too, posting his 10th double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had 20 points and a season-high 14 assists.

Hield went into the game shooting career lows of 36.9% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, but he could hardly miss against the Hornets. He scored 11 points in the first 2:46 and finished the first quarter with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Hield helped the Kings open up an early 24-10 lead, but the Hornets stormed back to cut the deficit to three at the end of the first quarter. The Kings carried a 67-66 advantage into the halftime break.

Hield reached a big milestone early in the third quarter when he made his 1,000th 3-pointer in the 350th game of his career. Hield reached that mark faster than any player in league history, including Curry (369), Klay Thompson (372) and Damian Lillard (385).

Sacramento gradually extended its lead to eight late in the third quarter. The Kings were still up by eight with under a minute remaining, but Rozier buried a big 3-pointer and then made three free throws after Fox fouled him on a 3-point attempt, cutting the deficit to two.

After briefly leaving the game with an ankle injury, Hield returned to make the second of two free throws to put the Kings up 126-124 with 10.7 seconds remaining. That missed free throw — and four others by Fox and Bagley in the final 69 seconds — proved costly for the Kings.

On Charlotte’s final possession, Monk went to the basket for a driving layup and drew a foul on Kings center Richaun Holmes. Monk made the free throw to give his team the lead. Hield had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his half-court heave hit the front of the rim as time expired.

Haliburton update

Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé and general manager Monte McNair presented Haliburton with his Rookie of the Month trophy during a pregame ceremony, but Haliburton was held out due to injury on his 21st birthday.

Haliburton missed his third game in a row with left calf soreness. Walton said Haliburton is considered day-to-day, but it’s unknown if the rookie guard will return before the All-Star break.

“We’ll just keep evaluating him every day,” Walton said.

Kings center Hassan Whiteside and forward Jabari Parker were still out due to NBA health and safety protocols. Chimezie Metu remains out with a broken right wrist.

Hornets’ injuries

The Hornets were hurting, too, with several players sidelined due to injuries.

Most notably, Gordon Hayward, the team’s leading scorer, was ruled out with a right hand contusion. Hayward is averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Devonte’ Graham remained out with a left knee injury. Graham, Charlotte’s fourth-leading scorer, is averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 assists.

The Hornets were also missing center Cody Zeller (left hip contusion), who averages 9.7 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds.

Up next

The Kings will have Monday and Tuesday off before entertaining the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The Lakers (24-11) will not have eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who is out with a right calf strain, but they still have LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion, MVP and NBA Finals MVP is looking to add to his trophy case in his 18th season. James is averaging 25.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Davis has not played since Feb. 14. Los Angeles had lost five of six before beating the Portland Trail Blazers 102-93 on Friday and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Lakers will be playing their final game before the All-Star break, but they will be on the second night of a back-to-back after visiting the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Injury report

Hornets: OUT — Vernon Carey Jr. (G League); Nate Darling (G League); Devonte’ Graham (knee); Gordon Hayward (hand); Nick Richards (G League); Grant Riller (G League); Cody Zeller (hip).

Kings: OUT — Tyrese Haliburton (calf); Chimezie Metu (wrist); Jabari Parker (health and safety protocols); Jahmi’us Ramsey (G League); Hassan Whiteside (health and safety protocols); Robert Woodard II (G League).

