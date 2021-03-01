Sac Republic FC promotes Dunivant to president following Gumpert’s departure

Sacramento Republic FC GM Todd Dunivant during a press conference at their main office on Thursday, February 1, 2018 in Sacramento. rpench@sacbee.com

Following the resignation Monday morning of Sac Republic FC President Ben Gumpert, the team announced his replacement Monday afternoon.

The team said GM Todd Dunivant will serve as the next club president, while also overseeing the team’s soccer operations, in addition to leading the front office. Gumpert will assist with the transition and remain with the club as an advisor to team owner Kevin Nagle.

“Ben Gumpert has been a terrific leader. We are also fortunate to have an extremely deep and talented bench to call on. I have gotten to know Todd Dunivant quite well and could not be more confident that the day-to-day operations of SRFC will be in excellent hands,” Republic FC Chairman and CEO Kevin Nagle said in a release. “Ben has been a champion since the moment he walked in my door and his love for this team and city are unmatched. While I have no doubt Ben will continue to find success in any challenge he attempts, I’m grateful that he will continue to advise me as we continue into this season and in our pursuit to MLS.”

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Ben over the past three years, and witness his dedication and passion for this team and community. He has elevated this club to new heights around an unmatched culture of service and I’m looking forward to our next steps forward,” Dunivant said in the release. “Our mission will not change, and we intend to be a league leader on and off the field, and remind the world why Sacramento is an incredible community that deserves to be at the pinnacle of American soccer. I look forward to continuing to team up with Kevin, Ben, our amazing staff and fans as we march toward the goal line.”

Dunivant joined Sac Republic in 2018 as general manager and oversaw the club’s soccer operations, including oversight of the club’s technical staff, scouting, recruitment, player contract negotiations and the youth development academy. He played at Stanford and had a decorated 13-year MLS career with the San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.

As a player, Dunivant was a member of the executive board of the MLS players union and was involved in several CBA negotiations.

Dunivant worked alongside Gumpert for the last three years as the team made a push to move up from the USL to MLS, the top division in American soccer. Gumpert worked on a deal to build a new soccer stadium and surrounding development in Sacramento’s long-languishing railyards.

Before joining the soccer team, he was the chief marketing officer for the Sacramento Kings. In that role, he helped in the design and construction of Golden 1 Center. Before joining the Kings, Gumpert spent five years working for the NBA league office.

“Growing up in Sacramento, I couldn’t have dreamt about an opportunity to play a role such as this, helping to shape a club in my hometown at its earliest stages, starting traditions and laying a foundation that will be built upon for years to come,” Gumpert said. “I only hope that I have put in a fraction of what I have taken from this fortuitous opportunity.”