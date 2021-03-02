Kings rookie Robert Woodard II out 3-4 weeks after suffering injury in G League bubble

Sacramento Kings forward Robert Woodard II (13) dunks the ball during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Jan 8, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings rookie Robert Woodard II will be sidelined for a number of weeks after an injury ended his impressive run for the Austin Spurs in the G League bubble.

Woodard, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound small forward, suffered a strained left hamstring during Sunday’s game against the Santa Cruz Warriors. The Kings recalled Woodard on Monday and said he will be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

Woodard, 21, appeared in 12 games for Austin, the G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 16.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.2 minutes per game. He recorded a team-high seven double-doubles and ranked sixth in the G League in rebounding.

The Kings acquired Woodard in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies after he was selected with the 40th overall pick in November’s NBA Draft. He averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds as a sophomore at Mississippi State last season, shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Kings signed Woodard to a four-year deal with $3.3 million guaranteed over the first three years, including $1.5 million this season, a league source told The Sacramento Bee. He appeared in four games for the Kings before they flex-assigned him to San Antonio’s G League team after choosing not to send their own G League affiliate to the Florida bubble.