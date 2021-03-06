NBA power rankings: Rising Suns, limping Lakers, MVP and all that Jazz at All-Star break

Members of the Utah Jazz celebrate a win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) AP

1. Utah Jazz (27-9)

Last week: 1

The Jazz went into the All-Star break with a couple of losses to the Pelicans and 76ers, but this was clearly the best team in the National Basketball Association over the first half of the season. Coach Quin Snyder has done a masterful job with Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and a strong supporting cast of Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles. Who emerges as the MVP candidate in this group? It might be Snyder.

2. Phoenix Suns (24-11)

Last week: 4

The Suns were already looking pretty good at 11-9 back on Feb. 3. Then they went 13-2 to end the first half, vaulting to the second-best record in the NBA. The addition of Chris Paul has taken young stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton to an exciting new level.

3. Brooklyn Nets (24-13)

Last week: 5

James Harden and Kyrie Irving helped the Nets win 10 of their last 11 despite the absence of former MVP Kevin Durant. Harden has been nothing short of incredible since coming over from Houston, averaging 25.5 points with career-high marks of 11.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 23 games. He already ranks second in franchise history with eight triple-doubles behind Jason Kidd (61). If Harden keeps this up, his name will have to be mentioned in MVP conversations.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (24-12)

Last week: 6

Joel Embiid is having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. He is second behind Nikola Jokic this season and 13th in NBA history with a 31.13 player efficiency rating (PER). Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry have been terrific, too, but the 76ers might need another piece for the stretch run in the East. Embiid might be leading the MVP race at the moment with the Lakers slumping a bit, but the race is far from over.

5. Los Angeles Lakers (24-13)

Last week: 2

The Lakers limped into the break after losing six of their last eight. Anthony Davis has been out with a calf strain. LeBron James pushed through an ankle injury before finally missing his first game of the season when the Lakers ended the first half with a 123-120 loss to the Kings on Wednesday. The break should help the Lakers get back to full strength for the second half. LeBron lost a little ground in the MVP race during this recent stretch, but he has time to make up for that. If James is healthy and strong and the Lakers are sitting atop the Western Conference when this is all over, the King has a chance to capture his fifth MVP award.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (24-14)

Last week: 3

The Clippers have struggled in recent weeks, losing five of their last seven before the break. They were 21-8 after a win over the Miami Heat on Feb. 15, but they’ve gone 3-6 since then with losses to the Jazz, Nets, Grizzlies, Bucks, Celtics and Wizards.

7. Milwaukee Bucks (22-14)

Last week: 9

The Bucks won six of seven going into the break. Maybe they’ve figured things out after struggling at times over the first half of the season, but five of those wins came over the Thunder, Kings, Timberwolves, Pelicans and Grizzlies. We’ll see what happens after the break, but Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 74.7% free-throw shooting in February was a good sign for the Bucks.

8. Denver Nuggets (21-15)

Last week: 10

Nikola Jokic is another elite big man who is having an MVP-caliber season for a Nuggets squad that won five of six going into the break. Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He has the ninth-highest player efficiency rating (PER) in NBA history at 31.54. The only players who have produced a higher PER are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

9. Portland Trail Blazers (21-14)

Last week: 7

The Blazers have been besieged by injuries again this season with CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic missing extended time, but Damian Lillard keeps carrying the flag. Lillard erupted for 44 points in a 123-119 win over the Kings on Thursday. He scored 12 points in the final three minutes, reminding everyone why they call it Dame Time.

10. San Antonio Spurs (18-14)

Last week: 8

Gregg Popovich is making a bid to lead the Spurs back to the playoffs after their streak of 22 consecutive postseason appearances ended last season. He’s doing it with DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills. Mills is the only one shooting better than 36% from 3-point range.

11. Dallas Mavericks (18-16)

Last week: 15

The Mavericks hit the All-Star break on a high note after winning five of their last six. Luka Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists, but the Mavs need something to move up from eighth in the West.

12. Boston Celtics (19-17)

Last week: 14

The Celtics got back on track with wins over the Pacers, Wizards, Clippers and Raptors to close out the first half. Danny Ainge is looking to make a move before the trade deadline to add reinforcements.

13. New York Knicks (19-18)

Last week: 17

The New York Knickerbockers are wildly exceeding expectations under coach Tom Thibodeau. Julius Randle is averaging 23.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Knicks, who are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

14. Miami Heat (18-18)

Last week: 20

Miami was lukewarm over much of the first half while dealing with injuries and protocol-related absences, but now the Heat is very, very hot. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo helped the Heat win seven of its last eight.

15. Golden State Warriors (19-18)

Last week: 13

The Warriors slide into the break after losing three in a row. Stephen Curry has been sensational, but the Warriors might need help at the trade deadline to make a playoff push.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (16-16)

Last week: 16

Ja Morant finished the first half with two 35-point games against the Wizards and Bucks.

17. Toronto Raptors (17-19)

Last week: 11

The Raptors have lost four of their last five to fall to eighth in the East.

18. Charlotte Hornets (17-18)

Last week: 18

LaMelo Ball hits the All-Star break with a slight lead over Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton in the Rookie of the Year race.

19. Chicago Bulls (16-18)

Last week: 19

Zach LaVine will take his place among the stars at the NBA All-Star Game after averaging 28.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the first half of the season.

20. Indiana Pacers (16-19)

Last week: 12

The Pacers have collapsed since our last rankings were published Feb. 22, losing five of their last six with their only win coming against the Cavaliers.

21. Atlanta Hawks (16-20)

Last week: 22

The Hawks fired coach Lloyd Pierce and appointed Nate McMillan interim head coach at the end of a disappointing first half.

22. New Orleans Pelicans (15-21)

Last week: 21

The Pelicans have lost four of their last five to fall into a tie for 11th with the Thunder despite some big games from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

23. Washington Wizards (14-20)

Last week: 25

The Wizards have won eight of 11 behind Bradley Beal, who averaged 31.6 points in February after ending the month with a 46-point game against the Celtics.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21)

Last week: 26

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made a significant leap this season, averaging a career-high 23.2 points while shooting career bests of 51.1% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range.

25. Sacramento Kings (14-22)

Last week: 24

The Kings earned a couple of hard-fought wins over the Pistons and Lakers after an ugly nine-game losing streak.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-22)

Last week: 29

Collin Sexton helped the Cavaliers win four in a row before they ended the first half with a 114-111 loss to the Pacers.

27. Orlando Magic (13-23)

Last week: 23

Nikola Vucevic is putting up big numbers, but Orlando has lost five in a row.

28. Detroit Pistons (10-26)

Last week: 28

In the past two games, the Pistons were led in scoring by Wayne Ellington, a 33-year-old journeyman with a career average of 8.8 points per game.

29. Houston Rockets (11-23)

Last week: 27

The bottom has fallen out for the Rockets, who went into the All-Star break with a 13-game losing streak.

30. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-29)

Last week: 30

The Timberwolves have lost nine in a row and 13 of their last 14.