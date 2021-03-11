Kings forward Harrison Barnes among star-studded list of finalists for U.S. Olympic Team

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is a finalist to play for the United States in this summer’s Olympics. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Kings forward Harrison Barnes already owns one Olympic gold medal. He might have an opportunity to win another one this summer.

USA Basketball announced Thursday that Barnes is one of 57 finalists for the team that will represent the United States in the rescheduled Summer Olympics, which will be held July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo. Barnes was previously included in a pool of 42 finalists announced in February, but 15 players were added to the pool to better manage potential roster uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021, it’s important that we continue to remain flexible and consider all players who can contribute to our efforts to field the best USA team possible,” USA Basketball Director Jerry Colangelo said. “These additions we are announcing today will help ensure that we are doing that. Having a larger player pool than what we normally have is critical because of all of the uncertainties we face about availability. But for USA Basketball to receive the commitment of so many outstanding players remains an indicator of the great honor of representing your country means to these men.”‘

Barnes helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. He also competed in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Barnes, a 28-year-old combo forward from North Carolina, is enjoying what might be the best season of his NBA career. He is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, just under his career highs.

Team USA is led by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova coach Jay Wright are serving as assistants. The official 12-man roster for the U.S. Olympic Team will be announced at a later date. Others finalists include Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Paul George, James Harden, Brandon Ingram, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson and Trae Young.