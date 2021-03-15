Las Vegas Raiders’ free agent tracker: Wish list, signing targets at key positions

It’s like Christmas in March for NFL teams every spring, as the league’s free agency period opens and roster makeovers begin taking shape.

This year, the Las Vegas Raiders hope to start out with a little luck of the Irish, as this year’s period kicks off Wednesday on St. Patrick’s Day. They’re hoping a little good fortune can finally help end the franchise’s postseason drought.

The Raiders haven’t made the playoffs since finishing 12-4 in 2016, going 25-39 since.

Jon Gruden, who took over for Jack Del Rio as Raiders coach in 2018, has posted records of 4-12, 7-9 and 8-8 — the first two in Oakland before the team moved to Sin City ahead of the 2020 season.

This past year, defense was the main problem and led to the firing of defensive coordinator Paul Guenther in December.

The Raiders hired Gus Bradley in January.

Could the Raiders land one of the NFL.com’s top 100 free agents? It is always a possibility they could sign at least one or two top free agents (OT Trent Williams No. 1, DEs Shaq Barrett No. 2 (agreed to return to Tampa Bay), Bud Dupree No. 3, Trey Henderickson No. 4, or DE Carl Lawson, No. 5).

Now that free agency is here, here is an ongoing look at who the Raiders still have on their roster and their potential wish list for new talent on offense and defense (with their 2020 teams listed in parentheses).

Check back for updates, including who the team ends up signing or acquiring via trade.

The Raiders’ estimated cap space is expected to be between $30 million to $45 million, so let’s be realistic.

Running back

WHO’S HERE

▪ Josh Jacobs

▪ Jalen Richard

TARGETS

▪ Adrian Peterson (Lions)

▪ Le’Veon Bell (Chiefs)

▪ Todd Gurley (Falcons)

It is quite possible Devontae Booker could return to spell Jacobs, but any of the free-agent running backs above would help their rising backfield star as he keeps progressing in the NFL.

Peterson hasn’t show any signs of significant decline, while Bell was connected to the Raiders several seasons ago before signing with the New York Jets. Gurley finished with a career-low 678 rushing yards with Atlanta. Last season, he signed with the Falcons on a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

Wide receivers

WHO’S HERE

▪ Henry Ruggs III

▪ Hunter Renfrow

▪ Bryan Edwards

TARGETS

▪ Nelson Agholor (Raiders)

▪ Emmanuel Sanders (Saints)

▪ Rashard Higgins (Browns)

Even with Ruggs, Renfrow and Edwards on the active roster, the Raiders probably will need to add two free-agent receivers. Priority No. 1 is taking care of one of their own in Agholor. He had a superb first season with Las Vegas, posting a career-high in receiving yards and matching his all-time best in touchdown catches.

Sanders was a cap casualty in New Orleans. He would be a good fit with the Raiders, combining with Agholor to bring leadership. Then there is Higgins. Nicknamed “Hollywood,” Higgins had a career-high 599 yards and matched his career-high with four touchdowns last season for Cleveland.

Tight end

WHO’S HERE

▪ Darren Waller

▪ Foster Moreau

TARGETS

▪ Trey Burton (Colts)

▪ Tyler Eifert (Jaguars)

▪ Tyler Kroft (Bills)

The go-to guy will remain Waller, of course, but Moreau should see plenty of playing time in 2021, too. So the Raiders will look to free agency for depth at the tight end position. Burton, Eifert or Kroft could be fits in that regard.

Burton was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2018 with the Chicago Bears. He later signed with Indianapolis for the 2020 season. Eiefert has spent eight seasons in the NFL, the first seven with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed a two-year deal with Jacksonville, but the team declined the team option.

Kroft finished with two TDs last season for Buffalo. He’ll be entering his seventh season in the NFL.

Offensive tackles

WHO’S HERE

▪ Kolton Miller

▪ Brandon Parker

▪ Andre James

TARGETS

▪ Mitchell Schwartz (Chiefs)

▪ Kelvin Beachum (Cardinals)

▪ Zach Banner (Steelers)

The trade of Trent Brown to the New England Patriots leaves Miller and Parker as the only tackles on the roster. The Raiders could sign two free agents here.

The focus would be on right tackle, and all the above play that position. What a way for the Raiders to get at the archrival Chiefs by signing Schwartz.

Guards

WHO’S HERE

▪ Lester Cotton Sr.

▪ John Simpson

▪ Gabe Jackson (rumored to be released)

TARGETS

▪ Joe Thuney (Patriots)

▪ Richie Incognito (Raiders)

▪ Denzelle Good (Raiders)

With Brown going to the Patriots, why not Thuney signing with the Raiders? But as with Agholor at receiver, the best options may be re-signing Good and Incognito.

Good did enough last season to warrant a starting job in the NFL and he has made it known he would love returning to the Raiders. Incognito’s season ended abruptly, but he’s not done. Thuney was versatile for New England playing different position.

Kyle Long, the son of former Raiders great Howie Long, is scheduled to visit the Raiders on Monday, according to ESPN.

Interior defensive linemen

WHO’S HERE

▪ Maurice Hurst Jr.

▪ David Irving

TARGETS

▪ Johnathan Hankins (Raiders)

▪ Jurrell Casey (Broncos)

▪ Kawann Short (Panthers)

Another area where re-signing a player should be the priority. Hankins has been reliable for the Raiders since joining the team in 2018. He’s totaled 134 tackles and two sacks for the Raiders.

Las Vegas should still add another free agent at this position. Why not Casey or Short? They would be immediate upgrades. Casey spent nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans and last season with AFC West rival Denver, but saw little action because of injuries. He made the Pro Bowl five times with the Titans.

Short played eight seasons with Carolina. But the past two years, the two-time Pro Bowler hardly saw any time because of a partially torn rotator cuff in 2019 and shoulder surgery in 2020.

A change of scenery could provide a boost for Casey or Short.

Edge rusher

WHO’S HERE

▪ Maxx Crosby

▪ Cle Ferrell

▪ Arden Key

▪ Carl Nassib

▪ Kendal Vickers

TARGETS

Yannick Ngakoue (Ravens)

Melvin Ingram (Chargers)

Takk McKinley (Raiders)

Vic Beasley (Raiders)

Crosby is relishing his role, but whether it comes from Ferrell or any of the others currently on the roster, the Raiders need another established edge rusher.

Why not go after Ngakoue? He thrived in his rookie season in 2016 with the Jaguars when the Raiders new defensive chief Bradley was the Jacksonville head coach.

Speaking of Bradley, he may tell general manager Mike Mayock and Gruden that he wouldn’t mind a reunion with Ingram. Both were together with the Los Angeles Chargers. He and Bradley jelled and Ingram made the Pro Bowl three times.

And there is McKinley and Beasley, likely only a one or the other option. Gruden did say they were part of the future, but things could change depending on who proves available and willing to come to Vegas.

Linebackers

WHO’S HERE

▪ Nick Kwiatkoski

▪ Cory Littleton

TARGETS

▪ Kyle Van Noy (Dolphins)

▪ Denzel Perryman (Chargers)

▪ Nicholas Morrow (Raiders)

One or two pieces could solve the Raiders’ woes at this position. Morrow was a spark for the Raiders last season and reliable. So it makes sense for the Raiders to try to re-sign him.

Van Noy was let go by Miami. The Reno, Nevada, native may want to check in with the Raiders and vice versa. He had six sacks in his lone season with the Dolphins.

Perryman played for Bradley with the Chargers. That immediately links him to the Raiders.

Cornerbacks

WHO’S HERE

▪ Trayvon Mullen

▪ Damon Arnette

▪ Isaiah Johnson

▪ Keisean Nixon

▪ Amik Robertson

TARGETS

▪ Richard Sherman (49ers)

▪ Patrick Peterson (Cardinals)

▪ Casey Hayward (Chargers)

How about a Sherman-Bradley reunion after their time together in Seattle? Sherman is open to the idea and praised the team’s secondary on a recent podcast.

There is another former Charger in Hayward, who was released. He played for Bradley for four seasons.

Peterson was named All-Pro three times and made the Pro Bowl eight times with Arizona.

Safeties

WHO’S HERE

▪ Johnathan Abram

▪ Jeff Heath

▪ Dallin Leavitt

TARGETS

▪ Anthony Harris (Vikings)

▪ John Johnson III (Rams)

▪ Tashaun Gipson (Bears)

Harris, Johnson and Gipson each would represent an upgrade. Harris had 104 tackles last season, and six interceptions in 2019.

In four seasons, Johnson has 350 tackles, 32 pass deflections, eight interceptions and one forced fumble with Los Angeles.

Gipson made the Pro Bowl in 2014 when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He has 502 tackles and 25 interceptions in nine seasons.