Sources: Kings GM Monte McNair has final say in basketball decisions, not Vivek Ranadivé

The inner workings of the Kings organization have been closely scrutinized for years as the franchise suffered through relocation talks, a transition in ownership, frequent coaching changes and a playoff drought that could soon match the longest in NBA history.

Ultimately, the Kings were saved and assured of a long future in Sacramento with a sparkling new downtown arena, but otherwise their fortunes have not changed since Vivek Ranadivé purchased the team in 2013. In eight seasons under Ranadivé’s stewardship, the team has fired three general managers and five head coaches while posting a record of 235-369 (.389).

Ranadivé’s tendency to involve himself in basketball decisions has resulted in a reputation as a meddling owner, but the organization is trying to change its ways after hiring Monte McNair to replace former general manager Vlade Divac. Team sources tell The Sacramento Bee McNair has the final say in personnel decisions as he approaches his first NBA trade deadline as head of basketball operations in Sacramento. Ownership will be consulted, but McNair will have final decision-making power regarding roster decisions and related basketball moves, sources said.

Ranadivé’s reported interference in basketball operations has been a recurring theme in Sacramento since he bought the team nearly eight years ago. That topic was the subject of renewed discussion earlier this week when Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated appeared on the “Locked on Kings” podcast with Matt George. Beck touched on the possibility of the Kings trading players such as Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield as McNair looks to reshape the roster around De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

“I talked to a couple people just in the last couple hours to get a feel for these guys and what people around the league think may happen,” Beck said. “One of the things I heard was that essentially they’re only going to trade Barnes and Hield if they’re blown away by an offer. Not because they overvalue them, but because Vivek Ranadivé wants to be competitive. He doesn’t want to tank.”

League sources gave The Bee a similar assessment of the situation in Sacramento earlier this season with some wondering if Ranadivé’s impulses would cost coach Luke Walton his job. Even now, no one within the organization will use the word “tank” to describe the team’s intentions over the second half of the season, but the Kings’ trajectory has clearly changed since they won seven of eight to move above .500 in early February.

The Kings (16-24) have lost 13 of their last 17 to fall to 13th in the Western Conference going into Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics (20-20) at TD Garden. They are 5 ½ games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 8 seed and a half-game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in spot. Barring a dramatic turnaround, the Kings will post their 15th consecutive losing season and match the Los Angeles Clippers for the longest postseason drought in league history.

McNair will have a number of decisions to make leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline. Barnes, Hield, Nemanja Bjelica, Richaun Holmes, Hassan Whiteside and Cory Joseph have all been the subject of trade speculation.

Bjelica, who is in the final year of a three-year, $20.5 million contract, will almost certainly be traded with multiple teams showing interest, sources said. Bjelica has been unhappy since his role was reduced at the start of the season to prioritize the development of Marvin Bagley III.

Barnes, who is averaging 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, has emerged as a hot commodity on the trade market given his production, professionalism and descending salary structure. The Celtics are among the teams that are interested. The Kings could receive a package of young players and draft picks in exchange for Barnes, but McNair might decide he has more value as a veteran presence in Sacramento as the Kings reload for a real playoff push next season.

There has also been some discussion about trading Bagley, but he will miss at least four weeks after suffering a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand in a 122-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. The Kings have already picked up Bagley’s $11.3 million fourth-year option for next season. They can sign him to an extension before the season begins or let him become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2022.

Like Bjelica, Whiteside and Joseph are not part of the long-term plan in Sacramento. All three could be moved in the week ahead if McNair finds any takers. Whiteside came to Sacramento this season on a one-year minimum deal worth $2.3 million. Joseph is in the second year of a three-year, $37.2 million deal, but only $2.4 million is guaranteed next season.

More importantly, McNair has to decide how Barnes, Hield, Bagley and Holmes fit his plan to bring winning basketball back to Sacramento. Hield will be difficult to move in the first year of a four-year, $86 million deal. There could be significant demand for Holmes on an expiring contract, but the Kings might prefer to re-sign the 27-year-old center when he becomes a free agent this summer.

Ranadivé will want to be involved in these discussions, but ultimately, sources said, McNair will be the one making the decisions.