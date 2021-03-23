Sacramento Republic FC will play first preseason game with fans on April 24

The United Soccer League announced the home opening games for the 2021 season Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Republic FC will open the season on the road against LA Galaxy ll on April 30 and will have their home opener on May 12 against Las Vegas Lights.

On June 19, Republic FC will travel to Oakland to play new geographical rival Oakland Roots. It will be Oakland’s first home game as a member of the USL Championship League.

The entire 2021 USL Championship schedule will be announced in the near future, according to a news release from the team.

Sac Republic plans to have fans in attendance for the first time in nearly 14 months on April 24 when the club hosts Real Monarchs of Major League Soccer.

For the 2021 season, Sac Republic will play in the USL Championship’s Pacific Division, which includes LA Galaxy II, Las Vegas Lights FC, Oakland Roots SC, Phoenix Rising FC, San Diego Loyal SC, and Tacoma Defiance. During the 32-game regular season, each team will play its division opponents four times.