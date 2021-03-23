UC Davis announces new athletic director, interim AD DeLuca

UC Davis senior Lucero Vasquez, sophomore Nik Wylie, sophomore Josh Siegel and sophomore Alex Householder cheer on the UC Davis Aggies Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, during the 66th Causeway Classic at Hornet Stadium. jpierce@sacbee.com

UC Davis announced Tuesday afternoon Rocko DeLuca is the university’s next athletics director. DeLuca has served as the interim director since Jan. 1, when Kevin Blue left the position for a job with Golf Canada in Toronto.

Blue hired DeLuca in 2016 to lead fundraising and external relations at UC Davis. The university said in a news release DeLuca was instrumental in securing private donations for the Edwards Family Athletics Center, which is set to open in 2022.

Before joining UC Davis, DeLuca worked at the University of Massachusetts for six years as the senior associate athletic director. Before that he worked as assistant athletic director at the University of Colorado.