Republic FC notebook: Fans can buy tickets, Diaz and Belmar shine in international games

Rodrigo Lopez (8) kicks the ball of his right foot in Sacramento Republic FC’s 1-0 loss to Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League Western Conference quarterfinals. Phoenix Rising FC

On Tuesday morning, the United Soccer League announced the full schedule for the 2021 season, and Sacramento-area fans can plan to attend games in person.

The USL schedule includes 32 games (16 home and 16 away). Sacramento Republic FC opens the season on April 30 on the road against LA Galaxy ll. The club’s first home game is May 12 against the Las Vegas Knights. Sac Republic’s first game against new geographical rival Oakland Roots is June 2.

Sacramento County Health Officials approved the club’s plan to bring fans back for games beginning with a friendly exhibition against Real Monarch on April 24. Over 2,300 fans will be allowed in the stands while Sacramento County remains in the red tier of the state’s reopening plan. The red tier allows teams to have up to 20% capacity at games.

The team plans to expand capacity when Sacramento County moves into the orange tier, which allows for 33% capacity.

Members will have access to an exclusive presale April 7 to begin selecting matches during the 2021 season. The club will also open a waitlist for single match tickets – based on availability after member presales. Fans can still join and get priority access to tickets during the 2021 campaign by signing up at SacRepublicFC.com/BecomeAMember. Fans interested in single-game tickets can sign up for the waitlist at SacRepublicFC.com/single-game-tickets.

The USL Championship season features a new four-division format. Sac Republic will play in the Pacific Division with LA Galaxy II, Las Vegas Lights FC, Oakland Roots SC, Phoenix Rising FC, San Diego Loyal SC, Orange County SC, and Tacoma Defiance. Each team in the group will play its divisional opponents four times.

Diaz, Belmar shine for international teams

Last Saturday, Sac Republic goalie Rafael Diaz started in goal for Dominican Republic’s second straight World Cup qualifier. For the second consecutive outing, Diaz recorded a clean sheet in the 6-0 victory over Anguilla.

Kharlton Belmar got his first start and appearance with his international team, Grenada last week. Belmar and his team fell to El Salvador in Grenada’s opening World Cup qualifier, 2-0.

Sacramento native Bone gives back to community

Last week, Sac Republic midfielder Tucker Bone delivered more than 1,000 welcome-back kits to Robla School District students as they returned to the classroom. The Robla district comprises of five elementary schools in the Sacramento area.

Bone is from Sacramento and played prep soccer at Jesuit High School.

“It’s their first time back at school for over a year, we are hoping they are having a great experience back – hopefully, these bags add to that and give the students some gear to cheer us on from home,” Tucker Bone said in a release. “Now that I am older and playing for the greater community of Sacramento, it’s important to be a positive influence and impact the community in different ways than what I could before.”

Sac Republic signs Alashe

Republic FC announced last week they would sign midfielder Fatai Alashe.

The 27-year-old midfielder joins Sacramento after a championship season with Columbus Crew SC. He made eight appearances with six starts and netted one goal. Alashe was drafted 4th overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft by the San Jose Earthquakes.

“Fatai brings a fresh championship experience and winning mentality to our core of central midfielders,” Sac Republic Head Coach Mark Briggs said in a release. “We’re excited to welcome such a versatile player to our team, and continue to prepare for the season ahead.”