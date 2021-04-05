Sacramento Republic FC offers elite youth soccer players a chance to join academy

Goalie Francisco Garcia blocks a goal attempt, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, as he and dozens of other soccer players take a shot a professional contract during open tryouts for the Sacramento Republic FC at Cosumnes River College. jpierce@sacbee.com

Sacramento Republic FC will host youth soccer players from around the area this weekend and next as part of its youth development program.

The sessions are open to any elite youth soccer player born in 2009 or 2010 who wants to gain experience in front of Republic FC coaches and trainers. Some players will earn invitations to join the team’s U-12 Center of Excellence program, where they will receive more coaching and training from the team. Players will be allowed to continue playing for their current club teams.

The talent ID sessions will be at the Mather Sports Complex this Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Another session will be held at the same time April 18. Registration is open; the fee is $100 per player.

“We are thrilled to work with the best young players within Sacramento and supplement their current club program. This provides us with the unique opportunity to have each player in our environment for an extended period and better understand their long-term capacity,” said Republic FC Academy director Dennis Sanchez. “Identifying and attracting the top young talent will continue to be at the heart of our club’s foundation. We greatly appreciate each club’s support.”

If you’re interested

Republic FC evaluation

Where: Mather Sports Complex; 3755 Schriever Ave., Mather

When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 11 and 18

Registration: Advanced registration is open. For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com.