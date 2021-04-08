After last year’s cancellation, NASCAR heads back to Sonoma. Here’s how you can attend

Martin Truex Jr. (78) leads the pack en route to winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in 2018. He also won the race in 2013 and 2019. Last year’s race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. AP

Last year was a tough one for Sonoma Raceway. The Northern California track was forced to cancel its two main events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue is expecting to bounce back this year and welcomes crowds to take part. Sonoma Raceway on Thursday announced that fans can attend the Toyota/Save Mart 350, one of six road course races this season, when the event returns June 6.

“We are thrilled to be able to open our gates and welcome fans back to the raceway for our annual NASCAR race weekend in June,” Jill Gregory, who took over as Sonoma Raceway’s executive vice president and general manager in February, said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have a beautiful, outdoor facility that is perfect for social distancing and will provide a safe and memorable race-day experience for our guests. We look forward to welcoming the greatest fans and drivers in motorsports back to Northern California.”

The weekend will feature the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, as well as the ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 on Saturday. Fans who wish to attend must purchase tickets and camping packages soon, as availability is limited due to social distancing requirements.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 was canceled last season for the first time since NASCAR began running in Sonoma in 1989, raceway officials said last year. A substitute race took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway in late May. The NHRA event in Sonoma was also canceled in 2020.

Martin Truex Jr. won the last two races held at Sonoma to go along with his victory in 2013.

“I’ve been waiting for a while to go back to Sonoma and try to get the three-peat,” Truex said in a statement. “I’m excited to hear that we’ll have fans in attendance. Sonoma is such a fun track and it’s a great part of the country. It’s beautiful and always great weather. I can’t wait to get there in June and see all of our fans in California that we haven’t seen in quite a while.”

For tickets and more information, visit SonomaRaceway.com, call 800-870-RACE and follow on social media @RaceSonoma.