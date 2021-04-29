El Dorado Hills’ Ian Book awaits an NFL draft call: ‘I could be going ... anywhere’

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Clemson on Saturday. AP

Ian Book’s introduction to football was not a pleasant one.

As an 8-year old in El Dorado Hills, Book learned how to slip on shoulder pads while wondering if knee pads were something to hurl at his buddies during a water break. And then his first snap happened.

Hello dirt, grass and tears. Book was flattened, crunched to the ground. It required a sea of friendly hands to pry the dirt and grass from his facemask. His tears expressed doubts if he really thought this sports was any fun. Book stuck it out, and it led to a sparkling quarterback career at Oak Ridge High School, then to Notre Dame where he became the winningest passer in program history.

Book is back in his old home, his parents down the hall, as he awaits for the call that he’s dreamed about for years: An NFL draft selection.

He is projected to be a Day 3 pick, the later rounds, but said it isn’t important when he gets selected — just that he signs with a club.

“I’m excited to be back home, and haven’t been here since June, so it’s been a long time,” Book said. “I’ve come a long way from that kid who didn’t want to play (after that first hit). To get drafted, or to sign with a team, it’s a dream. It’s gone by so fast. It’s crazy to think I could be going ... anywhere.”

At 6-foot and 210 pounds, Book may not wow NFL executives with Tom Brady-like size, but the same was said of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, and those 6-footers fared just fine in the NFL.

Then again, the book on Book entering Notre Dame was that he could make all the throws and lead a team but could he emerge as a starter for this storied program at that size? He did, going 30-4 as a three-year anchor and leading the Irish to two College Football Playoff appearances.

Book isn’t big in stature, but he is large in presence, and he’s defined by winning. Those are valuable measurables as every ounce of every pro product is weighed and analyzed. He was twice named as a Notre Dame captain, which speaks of his leadership.

Book said he invites a chance to talk with coaches and NFL brass. He met with scores of them during the Senior Bowl in January, talking strategy, going over X’s and O’s on the white board.

“I truly enjoy the meetings, but they’ve been done in Zoom form with COVID and all,” Book said. “I’d rather those be in person, to watch film with coaches, and it does feel different meeting on a computer. I can talk football with anyone, whether it’s with Bill Belichick or my brother, Nolan (who played in the trenches at UC Davis).”

Book said a talking point has been his field success.

“That comes up a lot, and teams have a ton of film on me, so they can see what I can do,” Book said. “I never lost a single game at home at Notre Dame, and found a way to win with our guys.”

At Notre Dame’s Pro Day earlier this spring, Book was delighted to run a 4.59-second 40-yard dash.

“I wanted to show that I was fast, an athlete,” Book said. “Some say I’m sneaky athletic. No. Not sneaky. Athletic!”

Book said a lot of his football meetings have focused on the actual game of football. He has no sordid past of transgressions to explain or defend.

“In these meetings, coaches want to get to know you,” Book said. “Having a good background — nothing in my background — meant more football talk. I’ve done the right thing over the years, been a good guy, helped others. No criminal background. It helps.”

Book’s coach at Oak Ridge, Eric Cavaliere, said Book is still the “same guy he was in high school,” and hangs out with the same friends since his youth. Stardom hasn’t changed Book a bit.

So, where does he go?





Book put up numbers last fall, 2,830 yards and 15 touchdown passes with just three interceptions. He can also run it, bolting for 1,517 yards over his career with 17 scores. In total, Book passed for nearly 9,000 yards and connected on 72 touchdowns. At Oak Ridge, Book passed for 7,632 career yards and 78 touchdowns. NFL scouts have dug that far into his past.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in a Zoom call last week with Irish media, “I’ve talked to (general managers) and head coaches about Ian, which generally means he’s in serious consideration. My expectations would be, based on the conversations I’ve had with GMs and coaches, there’s a very good chance he gets drafted and becomes a No. 2 somewhere.”

Brees, the recently retired New Orleans Saints great, said in a Zoom, “I had the chance to watch Notre Dame play quite a bit last fall. To watch the team come up with some really big wins, Book was a huge part of that. He has been his whole career.

“You can tell his teammates loved him and he endeared himself to his teammates. That’s the No. 1 trait a quarterback can have is that he’s bringing out the best in his teammates and his teammates would run through a wall for him. Certainly, you got that impression from when you watched the way the team would rally around him.”

Brees added, “His skill set certainly carries over. He’s an athletic guy who can run and make plays with his legs. He throws the ball very well. I think he has a bright future.”

That future may include more football camps. Book recently hosted a quarterback camp at Notre Dame. It drew 160 kids, ages 6 to 16.

“It was a way to give back to the Notre Dame community,” Book said. “It was awesome. It’s hard to wrap my mind around a camp that had my own name on it, and the kids were awesome. We had kids come in from Kentucky, Tennessee, all over. Every picture I saw, I was smiling and the kids were smiling. I remember being in their exact same position as a kid, and I wanted to be that guy.”

He’s that guy, and soon a guy on an NFL roster.