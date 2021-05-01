New faces make key contributions as Republic FC kicks off season with 1-0 victory

Sacramento Republic FC’s Fatai Alashe controls the ball during a 1-0 win over L.A. Galaxy II on April 30, 2021. L.A. Galaxy II

Better late than never.

Tucker Bone entered Sacramento’s game in the 80th minute Friday night and scored two minutes later as Republic FC pulled a 1-0 win out of the fire in their USL opener against L.A. Galaxy II.

Republic FC didn’t manage any shots in the first half as Galaxy II controlled the ball and took six shots of their own. But Sacramento cast aside the L.A. chances and broke through themselves when Shannon Gomez broke wide of the defense and crossed a pass to Bone right in front of the keeper. Bone didn’t miss, slamming a shot into the back of the net. Dariusz Formella set up the play with a nifty pass to Gomez on the far side of the penalty box.

“It wasn’t a very good performance. We all know that,” coach Mark Briggs said. “But at the end of the day, we’re walking away with three points. And that’s what we came here for. The sign of a good team is to still be able to win when you’re done performing best.”

Republic FC got the win despite missing Rafael Diaz in net. The starting goalkeeper was injured in an exhibition game before the season started. Goalkeeper Tomas Gomez got his first start, making four saves to preserve the win for Republic FC.

“Credit to Tomas you know,” Briggs said. “Rafa went down with an injury and it opens up opportunity. Tomas has come in and made big saves in big moments and ultimately kept a clean sheet. So it’s three points and job well done by everybody.”

Republic FC has time to heal up and further integrate new players. Sacramento plays at home against Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 12.