Sacramento River Cats are giving away beer to fans with COVID-19 shots

No Sacramento-area professional team went longer without fans than the Sacramento River Cats. The team will have gone 609 days without hosting fans before the home opener Thursday night.

As the pandemic winds down, the River Cats want to help stamp out the coronavirus. Fans at Thursday’s game against the Reno Aces can get a free beer or a hot dog if they get vaccinated at the game. There is no charge for the vaccination.

Though Sutter Park is still subject to capacity limits, at least a few tickets were still available Tuesday afternoon at $23 a piece. All tickets must be bought online; the onsite ticket office will be closed.

The game kicks off a 12-game homestand for the River Cats, who played their first 12 games on the road. There will be fireworks after Saturday night’s game but the vaccines are probably the better deal, in the long run.