Need a vaccine? Want a free ticket? Republic FC plans free pop-up clinics at games

The Tower Bridge Battalion Sacramento Republic FC fans prepare to take to the bleachers before the friendly USL soccer match against the Real Monarchs of Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 24, 2021. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Sacramento Republic FC will offer fans eager to watch a game a free ticket, if they get a vaccine shot at a popup clinic at Heart Health Park. The soccer team collaborated with the Sacramento County Public Health Department to set up clinics at the next three Republic FC games, starting this Saturday.

The team will start accepting vaccine appointments Tuesday from season ticket holders. The general public can take their shots, pun intended, starting Wednesday. If you don’t already have a ticket, fans 12 and up will get a free ticket to that day’s game.

The team announced Monday their home-game capacity will go up from about 2,300 fans, based on how many people get vaccinated before the games. After June 15, when the state fully reopens, the team expects to open up the full capacity of Heart Health Park.

“We are excited to be working with Republic FC on bringing increased attention to vaccines as well as offering the convenience of vaccines at the park,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Olivia Kasirye in a news release. “It is these kinds of innovative and collaborative ideas that will help us get our community vaccinated, reach herd immunity and ultimately keep our community safer.”

That isn’t the only action the team announced Monday. Republic FC and county officials plan to make efforts in communities that are lagging in vaccination rates. The team said it will launch pop-up vaccine clinics, soccer camps and player-led community discussions in neighborhoods with low-vaccination rates.

“As communities around the state prepare to take steps to re-open businesses and events, this partnership will help continue to keep health and wellness a priority through our region,” said Republic FC general manager Todd Dunivant. “The pop-up vaccine services at games and additional outreach efforts in underserved communities will assist in the continued recovery of our community.”