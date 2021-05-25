A jersey for the birds: Republic FC reveals new kits in a nod toward a fan-favorite joke

What started as an April Fool’s joke for Sacramento Republic FC has turned into a reality.

The team unveiled new jerseys Tuesday morning prominently featuring quails, an homage to the fan-favorite mascot. The team joked in 2016 that two quails, the state bird, would become the team’s mascot. Fans latched onto the nickname, still referring to the team as the quails years after the initial joke.

The uniforms are no punchline. The jerseys feature dozens of subtle gold and silver swoops, a reference to the feathers on a quail, sewn into the jerseys.

“On the field or off, we hope that fans will wear this jersey with pride, knowing that they continue to have a strong role in the story of Republic FC,” team vice president Allison Yee-Garcia said in a news release.

The Quail Kit is already available for fans to purchase at the team’s store in midtown and online. Local artist Kris Rosa has also created a poster and quail boots to go along with the new jersey. All fans at Saturday’s home game against Phoenix will receive a copy of the poster.