Sacramento Republic FC brings home a defender from MLS’ Minnesota United

Republic FC announced Thursday Nabi Kibunguchy will return to Sacramento. The defender came up in the team’s academy program, playing for the 2015 season with Sacramento.

He played on the U.S. U-19 national team in 2016 before joining the UC Davis team, where he made 52 appearances. In his senior year, Kibunguchy was named to the All-Big West first team.

“Nabi has a special connection to Republic FC as a member of our inaugural academy class, and we’re excited to welcome him home,” Republic FC general manager Todd Dunivant said in a news release. “His size and versatility will bolster our back line throughout the season, and we look forward to integrating him into the squad.”

Kibunguchy was selected 18th in the MLS draft in January by Minnesota United, where he did not play this spring. He joins a defense that has allowed just two goals in three games this season.

Republic FC faces high-scoring Phoenix Rising on Saturday night. Phoenix has scored 13 goals in four games.