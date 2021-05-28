Here comes trouble: Sacramento Republic FC prepares for showdown with Phoenix Rising

Sacramento Republic FC goalkeeper Tomas Gomez boots the ball during a game with Las Vegas on May 15, 2021. Sacramento Republic FC

Nothing is certain in sports. Kirk Gibson could hit a home run on one leg. Landon Donovan might kick in a 91st-minute goal to push the U.S. men’s soccer team ahead in the World Cup.

This much we know: Tomas Gomez will be a busy man Saturday night.

The Sacramento goalkeeper stands between the back of the net and a ferocious Phoenix Rising offense. Phoenix has five players ranked in the top 20 in the USL for shots. Phoenix’s star player, Solomon Asante, is easily tops in the league with 16 scoring chances created. Phoenix is No. 1 in goals with 13; as a team, Rising has 88 shots, 21 more than No. 2 L.A. Galaxy II.

Gomez, meanwhile, is second-best in the league with two goals allowed. The goalkeeper knows a challenge is on the horizon.

“We obviously know they’re very, very good offensively and they’re a great team,” Gomez said. “There’s a little bit of a rivalry with Sac. We just don’t like them. We’ll definitely be locked in and ready to go. It’s a good match and a great opponent.”

It’s often a very good match. Phoenix has been atop the USL standings for years, making it to the championship game in 2020 and finishing first in the Western Conference in 2019.

It isn’t just coaching. Phoenix has a bigger budget than other USL teams, likely the largest in the league, which has no salary cap. According to transfermarkt.us, Phoenix has the highest roster value in USL, which correlates to how much players are paid.

“There’s obviously good coaches at this level, there’s good players at this level, but when you have (money) at your disposal, you’re allowed to bring in more quality,” Sacramento coach Mark Briggs said. “The disparity between a top player and an average player is significant in this league.

“Phoenix is the level. Phoenix is the best team, especially in the Western Conference, they’re the best team. They consistently get results.”

Gomez and the Sacramento defense has been consistent as well. Republic FC has two wins and one loss early in the 34-game season. Sacramento hasn’t allowed more than a goal in each game as Gomez came in as a backup to start the first game for Rafael Diaz, who was injured in a preseason game. Diaz hasn’t made his way back into net, but defender Mitch Taintor said it doesn’t matter who’s in net; Sacramento has two of the best.

“I’ve never been in a situation where we have two keepers that can be starting on any team in the league,” Taintor said. “It’s good competition and both guys have been great.”

Defensive midfielder Luis Felipe isn’t daunted by the barrage they will face.

“We know they have a great team but they have weaknesses as well,” Diaz said. “We have worked on things we can do during the game and we look forward to it.”

The Sacramento defense has been solid and the midfield doesn’t make lots of sloppy mistakes with the ball. But Republic FC’s offense needs to find some consistency. Sacramento broke out for three goals in a win over Las Vegas, but Republic FC was shut out by Orange County and managed just one tally in a win over L.A. Galaxy II.

It’s early for every team, but Republic FC might have a tougher learning curve than others.

“I’d say we’re at different stages,” Briggs said. “We’ve played three games and I’ve brought in 10 new players. I think we can get there and we can compete with them.”

“It’s early in the season and we’re not in our top gear yet,” Gomez said. “The fact we’ve gotten two wins out of the first three is pretty good, when you’re not technically in form.”