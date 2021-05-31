Sacramento Republic acquires MLS player on an expected short-term loan

Sacramento Republic announced Monday it acquired Chris Gloster on loan from New York City FC. New York City FC

The defender's loan is expected to be a short-term one while New York is on a two-week hiatus from games.

“We are excited to welcome a player of Chris’ caliber into our squad,” Republic general manager Todd Dunivant said in a news release. “Chris brings a two-way threat to the left side of the field for us and will be valuable as we enter a busy stretch of the season.”

Gloster was an available substitute in New York’s first six games this season and appeared twice. Gloster will be available for Sacramento’s home game Wednesday against Oakland Roots. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.