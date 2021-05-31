Sports

Sacramento Republic acquires MLS player on an expected short-term loan

Sacramento Republic announced Monday it acquired Chris Gloster on loan from New York City FC.
Sacramento Republic announced Monday it acquired Chris Gloster on loan from New York City FC. The defender’s loan is expected to be a short-term one while New York is on a two-week hiatus from games.

“We are excited to welcome a player of Chris’ caliber into our squad,” Republic general manager Todd Dunivant said in a news release. “Chris brings a two-way threat to the left side of the field for us and will be valuable as we enter a busy stretch of the season.”

Gloster was an available substitute in New York’s first six games this season and appeared twice. Gloster will be available for Sacramento’s home game Wednesday against Oakland Roots. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Profile Image of James Patrick
James Patrick
James Patrick has covered the beer scene from Maine to California. (OK, mostly just those two.) He’s worked at newspapers in six states as a sports reporter, sports editor, social media editor and newspaper carrier. He’s as comfortable drinking a High Life as a wild-fermented raspberry sour.
