With a wave of the LGTBQ Pride flag, Sacramento Republic puts advocacy in spotlight

The Tower Bridge Battalion Sacramento Republic FC fans prepare to take to the bleachers before the friendly USL soccer match against the Real Monarchs of Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 24, 2021. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

A large LGTBQ+ Pride banner laid strewn out in the center of a group of Sacramento Republic fans had a simple message Wednesday night: “TBB for Equality.”

The Pride rainbow was a common sight as fans walked into Heart Health Park wearing a rainbow of LGTBQ+ Pride Month shirts, scarves and hats. Sacramento earned a 3-3 tie against the Roots as Republic kicked off Pride Month with an outburst of offense.

Embracing marginalized groups hasn’t hurt business for Republic. General manager Todd Dunivant indicated the team occasionally gets blowback for its advocacy, but he says it’s worthwhile.

“You’re always gonna have disagreements, everybody has different opinions, but at the end of the day, we have to be true to our mission,” Dunivant said. “Honestly, we represent the people. We have a good pulse on that. We have a great relationship with our fans because that’s our lifeblood. What’s important to them is important to us. It’s not forced. At the end of the day, it’s not a difficult line to toe. We try to do real things.”

Those things include the team’s Kickstart Grant program, in partnership with Suncrest Bank. Since last fall, the program has awarded $31,500 in cash grants to minority- and women-owned businesses. The team recently opened nominations for the fourth round of grants, amounting to $10,500, to support the LGTBQ+ small business community. Nominations are open at www.SacRepublicFC.com/suncrestbank and the public will vote from June 7 to 14 to determine five finalists.

It’s a far cry from how sports teams used to do business. Sports have famously fought to remain apolitical. But not soccer, and the fans seem to appreciate it. Don Gibson, who dresses in a bear suit for every game and goes by “Rave Bear” when he’s at games, wore one of Republic’s Pride scarves and a Pride shirt at Wednesday’s game. Gibson cited the team’s support of Black Lives Matter last spring as one of the many things that have won his approval.

“One of the big reasons I’m a supporter of Sac Republic is the club stands for the inclusion of all types of people,” he said. “It also stands up for members of our community that don’t necessarily have the ability to stand up themselves.”

But Gibson was quick to say Republic fans aren’t all social progressives.

“We’re an inclusive group of supporters,” he said. “Some of us are conservative, some of us are liberal, some of us are in between. As long as we all stand for inclusion, everyone’s welcome.”

Republic’s fans had a rollicking time Wednesday night in a topsy-turvy 3-3 tie with Oakland. The Roots led 2-1 and 3-2 in the second half but each goal was quickly answered as Republic rediscovered their flagging offense.

Part of the difference was Cameron Iwasa, a fan favorite and the team’s all-time leading goal scorer. Iwasa, who was slowed by a pulled hamstring earlier in the season, scored his first goal of the year in the 60th minute to tie the game 2-2.

His goal got the fan section behind the Republic goal rocking. But it isn’t always cheers and beers for soccer fans.

European fans banded together this past spring to punt the new European Super League. And America had its own dustup with fans a couple years ago, when MLS banned political signs from games. That squabble was primarily fueled by fans in Seattle and Portland, who brought anti-ICE and anti-fascist signs to MLS games.

Still, most franchises have at least recognized a marketing opportunity. The 49ers sell Pride sweatshirts, workout gear and a magnet. The Oakland A’s have shirts and branded signs for as low as $10.44. The Sacramento Kings have 10 shirts in their online store.

Republic isn’t just selling shirts or gear. The team reaches out to as many stripes of Sacramento because the goal is to represent the community. It’s a far cry from professional teams of earlier eras, but that’s actually the point.

“The world has changed,” Dunivant said. “We are in a different world. I think there’s more awareness. Pride is not just about LGTBQ, it’s about celebrating each other and celebrating differences and everything that unites us. It’s not pushing beliefs on anybody, it’s just spreading love.”