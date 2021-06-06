Sacramento Republic falls to Orange County amid a blizzard of cards, boos for referee

Sacramento’s Tucker Bone celebrates after scoring in the second half against Orange County on Saturday night. Sacramento Republic FC

That got heated fast.

Sacramento Republic didn’t have much of a rivalry with Orange County before their game Saturday night. Now they’ve got a simmering one, thanks to questionable officiating and a chippy 3-1 loss to Orange County that nearly got out of control. The officiating had both players and coaches shaking their heads.

With Republic attempting to mount a comeback late in the second half, Orange County’s Brian Iloski settled a pass in the Sacramento penalty box, deked a defender and drilled in the game’s final goal. Multiple Sacramento Republic fans greeted Iloski’s goal with one finger from each hand flying.

Sacramento Republic coach Mark Briggs took a seat on the sideline after the goal, perhaps to keep himself from flipping any fingers himself.

After the game, he had an extended conversation with the officials during the traditional handshake session. There was a lot to talk about. Seven cards were handed out, including a red card on Dan Casey that left Sacramento shorthanded for the better part of the second half.

“I just asked them to do the same for both teams,” Briggs said. “And I also asked them if they (go back) and watch their games afterwards, because we have to go back and answer questions in front of the press but the referees never get asked anything. They never have referees answer the questions of why their player can elbow our player in the face twice and doesn’t even get booked, but our player gets sent off. It just seems to be becoming a common thing.”

Sacramento players earned the first four cards of the night; eight cards were issued in all. With opposing players seemingly getting away with cheap shots in the first half, Republic fans were incensed when an Orange County player crumpled like a cheap folding chair as a Sacramento player walked past him and gave a shove. Republic captain Dariusz Formella earned a yellow card in the ensuing heated discussion with the head referee as players from both teams converged around the official.

Asked about Formella’s yellow card by the media after the game, head referee Ismir Pekmic said Formella was given the reprimand for “unsporting behavior, a lack of respect for the game.”

With Republic down 1-0 at halftime (and with three yellow cards to none for Orange County), fans booed strenuously at the officials.

Briggs made wholesale changes at halftime, making three substitutions. He normally makes changes midway through the second half, but something had to change Saturday night.

With Republic trailing in the second half, the moves seemed to pay off. Substitute defender Nabilai Kibunguchy chased down Ronaldo Damus, who was alone charging toward the Sacramento goal. Kibunguchy, who was drafted in January by Minnesota in the MLS, earned a standing ovation from the crowd for his effort.

In the 59th minute, substitute forward Tucker Bone settled the ball off a nice pass from Luis Felipe Fernandes while an Orange County defender went down in the penalty box. One on one with the goalie, Bone lined in his team-leading third goal of the year. Bone celebrated by windmilling his arm while running back to midfield for the kickoff; Sacramento still needed another goal to tie the game.

Trailing 2-1, Sacramento put three straight shots on goal between the 72nd and 79th minute. Republic has had several entire games without three shots on goal this season.

But it was Orange County’s Iloski who closed out the scoring in the 87th minute, earning the ire of Sacramento fans in the process.

Afterward, all Bone could do was shake his head.

“Emotions were definitely high,” he said. “... It’s definitely a let down, but it seems to be a common theme in this league with the level of officiating and it’s something we can’t control. We just have to realize that and we have to overcome tough situations and play with the cards you’re dealt. We can’t look back on this game and be like, you know, we lost to the officiating. That’s a common theme and so we just have to find ways around that and play better and get results.”